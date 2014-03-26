(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot
â€” End-February
2014
here
PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
monthly money
market fund (MMF) snapshot report, which provides end-February
2014 MMF data.
The report provides consistent and comparable portfolio
analytics across all
Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which represent more than
USD1trn of assets
under management. The snapshot is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's
consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is
based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators
and fund
managers.
Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and
allocation
developments complement the monthly snapshot.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information
is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are
available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Gwen Fink-Stone
Associate Director
+1 212 908 9128
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
