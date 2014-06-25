(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF)
Snapshot: End-May 2014
here
PARIS/LONDON, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
monthly money
market fund (MMF) snapshot report, which provides end-May 2014
MMF data. The
report provides consistent and comparable portfolio analytics
across all
Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which represent around USD1trn
of assets under
management.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
relevant to MMFs' safety and liquidity. The snapshot's
consistent analytical
information allows data comparison across MMFs. All data is
based on fund
surveillance reports received by Fitch from fund administrators
and fund
managers.
Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and
allocation
developments complement the monthly snapshot.
Additional fund-specific surveillance and analytical information
is available on
Fitch's web-based surveillance tool under
www.fitchratings.com/FAM >
Surveillance. Direct links to each fund's surveillance page are
available in the
MMF Snapshot.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Alastair Sewell
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
European MMF Quarterly - Euro - 1Q14
here
European MMF Quarterly - US Dollar - 1Q14
here
European MMF Quarterly - Sterling - 1Q14
here
U.S. Money Market Funds Quarterly 1Q14
here
2014 Outlook: Money Market Funds
here
