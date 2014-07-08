(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 8 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has begun to systematically publish the
components of breakeven overcollaterisation (OC) levels for its covered bond
ratings. The three components are credit loss, cash flow valuation and asset
disposal loss.
"The components will provide a standardised way of expressing Fitch's opinion on
the drivers of breakeven overcollaterisation for a covered bond rating," says
Helene Heberlein, Managing Director of Covered Bonds at Fitch. "The components
constitute complementary information alongside ratings, enabling market
participants to directly compare quantitative risks across various programmes."
The breakeven OC components reveal extra detail above and beyond credit loss
expectations for the cover pool in a stressed scenario corresponding to the
covered bond rating, which Fitch already publishes for the programmes it rates.
"Credit loss is only part of the story. With access to all three components,
investors will gain a more complete picture of our view on the risks the
programmes face after recourse shifts to the cover pool," says Suzanne Albers,
Senior Director of Covered Bonds.
Fitch will graphically present the figures in reports for individual programmes
and will supply them in its surveillance pages at www.fitchratings.com, press
releases and the Covered Bonds Surveillance Snapshot.
Fitch believes the components will be most useful in benchmarking individual
programmes relative to the programmes most similar to them, such as with the
same rating, jurisdictions and cover asset types.
The special report "Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation", is available
at the link at the top of the page or on www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation
here