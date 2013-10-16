(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Index Trend
Analysis 3Q13
NEW YORK, October 16 (Fitch) Inaugural Index Falls to Neutral
Due to Slowing
Consumer Credit Recovery and Bank Operating and Asset Quality
Challenges
Fitch Ratings today launches the Fitch Fundamentals Index (FFI)
to track changes
in the strength of the U.S. economy by monitoring the shifting
credit
fundamentals for key economic attributes. The FFI is based on
Fitch's
proprietary data and complements credit ratings, but is not tied
to any rating
including the U.S. sovereign rating.
'The FFI shows the fundamental drivers of the U.S. economy
treading water right
now,' said Jeremy Carter, Fitch Ratings Managing Director. 'If
the political
stalemate in Washington continues, or even escalates, we would
expect to see a
weakening of some of the fundamentals at year end.'
The U.S. FFI fell into the neutral zone (zero) in third-quarter
2013 (3Q'13)
from slightly positive (+2) in 2Q'13 as the strengthening in
consumer credit
tailed off and the banking system score turned negative. The 10
credit
fundamental indicators that make up the index are now equally
balanced with
three positive trends, three negative trends and four neutral,
on a
quarter-over-quarter basis.
The FFI tracks the changes in credit fundamentals across key
sectors of the U.S.
economy over the prior quarter and preceding 12 months. The
current index does
not incorporate the impact of the uncertainty regarding raising
the debt
ceiling.
The trend in potential drivers or constraints on economic growth
or decline is
indicated by the relative strength or weakness of the FFI,
ranging from +10 to
-10. The FFI's components include mortgage and credit card
performance,
corporate defaults, high-yield recoveries, ratings outlooks,
EBITDA and CapEx
forecasts, banks, the CDS outlook, and transportation trend.
Released quarterly,
the FFI relies primarily on proprietary Fitch-sourced data.
The FFI shows significant correlation to the broader economy.
The index fell
sharply in 2005 before troughing towards the end of 2008, two
quarters before
GDP reached its nadir, then rose sharply before peaking in early
2010. The FFI
has since leveled off, consistent with an economy recovering
relatively slowly
from the downturn than in past cycles. The FFI generally has a
coincident
relationship with the broader economy, although there is
evidence that the index
may have led the economy to some degree, at least in the recent
past.
'We are continually looking for ways to leverage the vast
amounts of data
generated in our daily ratings and research activities to help
market
participants. With over 1,300 analysts in 49 offices, there are
unique
opportunities for Fitch to connect developing trends in tangible
and
quantitative ways, beyond the ratings themselves,' said John
Olert, Fitch
Ratings Chief Credit Officer. 'The FFI continues Fitch's efforts
to complement
the strong work done on the company and transaction level with
how broader
trends may aid or detract from current expectations. Providing
a fundamental,
holistic gauge of how underlying credit fundamentals for key
sectors are
interacting to influence broader activity seems a natural fit
for Fitch given
our breadth and depth across sectors, products, and regions.'
Residential Mortgage Improvement Slows
The FFI residential mortgage component score fell to +5 in 3Q'13
from +10 in
2Q'13, where it had been since 2Q'12. The FFI score reflects a
slowdown in the
reduction of U.S. prime residential mortgage delinquencies due
to higher
borrowing costs, which cut into home price affordability.
Longer term, Federal efforts to reduce involvement in the
mortgage market may
further exacerbate the recent upward trend in interest rates,
highlighting a new
risk to mortgage credit quality strengthening.
Year-over-year, the housing recovery has driven a 9.7% decline
in Fitch's
measure of prime residential mortgages and the proportion of
delinquent loans
has dropped to 2009 levels. A sustained improvement in home
prices is expected,
which translates into continued mortgage performance
improvement.
Banks Face Vast Operating Challenges Despite Solid Liquidity and
Capital
Improvement
The FFI banking component score fell to -5 in 3Q'13 from +5 in
2Q'13. The FFI
was at zero in 3Q'12. The ten point swing quarter-over-quarter
was driven by a
slowdown in the rate of bank fundamentals improvement as a
result of lingering
post-financial crisis operating and asset quality challenges.
High regulatory and litigation costs, weak loan demand and
rising interest rates
have driven net interest margins lower. Higher interest rates
resulted in a
steep drop off in mortgage refinancing volume and a shock to
banks' bond
portfolios and an aggregate unrealized loss position.
Steady earnings growth and monetary stimulus have built stronger
capital and
liquidity positions. The slow recovery of the labor market has
supported better
loan loss metrics, particularly in auto loans, credit cards, and
commercial and
industrial loans.
Corporate EBITDA Benefits From Modest Cash Flow Outlook
Improvement
The FFI corporate EBITDA component score remained steady at zero
from 2Q'13 to
3Q'13. The same component was at -5 in 3Q'12. The stable zero
score reflects
generally tepid demand and meager hiring and investment,
highlighting little
opportunity for accelerated earnings and cash flow growth. The
year-over-year
drop points to managements' preference to sideline expansion
plans because of
slow growth.
Corporate forecast EBITDA is expected to increase by 3%
year-over-year,
reflecting slow consumer and industrial demand growth and
still-sluggish
global-macro fundamentals. Near-term risks to cash flow are
limited with margins
healthy and liquidity strong.
Further cost-cutting and operating efficiencies will be less
effective in
boosting margins going forward, with expense reduction unable to
offset secular
forces pressuring EBITDA, most notably in retail. CapEx plans
remain
constrained, with aggregate CapEx expected to decline modestly
in 2014.
To learn more about the FFI, please visit
'www.thewhyforum.com/ffi'.
Methodology
The FFI incorporates basic statistics to provide an objective
basis for
classifying movement in the underlying data series. The
percentage change in
each subcomponent for the current quarter is compared to the
last five years'
historical data to provide the context for determining where
along our
five-category scale each subcomponent, and therefore the
aggregate index, falls
for that quarter. This methodology factors in directional
changes in the
underlying series, such as from rising delinquencies to falling,
and inflection
points that reflect a change in the rate of growth or decline.
The FFI aggregate index is composed of 10 distinct credit
fundamental
indicators, which generally use proprietary Fitch data or other
data Fitch has
incorporated and refined.
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Daniel Noonan, New York,
Tel: +1 (212)
908-0706, Email: daniel.noonan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
The Fitch Fundamentals Index (Technical Details and
Considerations)
IN ADDITION,
