Sept 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has introduced its Portfolio Loss Metrics, which are new measures of the
agency's expectations for portfolio losses for EMEA structured finance and covered bond
programmes.
The metrics are designed to improve the transparency of Fitch's opinions on
expected asset pool performance and provide a consistent framework for
comparison of asset portfolios and tranches.
"The metrics provide an additional and transparent method of expressing Fitch's
opinion on the quality of assets backing structured finance and covered bond
securities," says Marjan van der Weijden, Head of EMEA Structured Finance.
"Portfolio Loss Metrics provide complementary information alongside ratings,
providing market participants with a way to directly compare asset pools based
on our expectations for losses."
Portfolio Loss Metrics reveal extra detail about Fitch's expectations for asset
performance that can sometimes be masked in assumed stress scenarios. For
example, when ratings are constrained by exposure to sovereign or counterparty
risk, stresses on these factors can over-ride the fundamental strength of the
underlying portfolio. Investors will be able to use the metrics to understand
Fitch's views on the assets themselves, disregarding the potential stresses.
"Our expectations for asset portfolio losses form one of the building blocks of
our rating analysis and it is important these opinions are transparent to
investors," says Andrew Currie, Head of Surveillance for EMEA Structured
Finance. "Because they are based solely on asset characteristics, the metrics
allow investors a clear understanding of our opinions on the asset portfolios,
disregarding structural features and stresses that may distort the underlying
view."
Fitch believes Portfolio Loss Metrics will be most useful in benchmarking
individual asset pools against others in their sector and the sector as a whole.
For example, Spanish RMBS transactions with the highest 25% of Portfolio Loss
Expectations (PLE) are expected to realise over seven times as much loss on
their portfolios as those with the lowest 25% of PLEs. To assist with such
comparisons, the latest Portfolio Loss Metrics (initially for consumer and auto
ABS and Spanish RMBS) are available in an interactive spreadsheet tool available
at
here
To access the Special Report "Portfolio Loss Metrics - Increasing Transparency
of Asset Performance Expectations', please click the link at the top of the page
or www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Portfolio Loss Metrics: Increasing Transparency
of Asset Performance Expectations
here