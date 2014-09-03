(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has launched its Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (Prism FBM), the agency's risk-based model for assessing the capital strength of insurance companies in EMEA. The model enables Fitch to bring insurers writing business in different regions under varying accounting standards into a single framework and to develop a comparable capital score for use in the rating process. Following largely positive feedback from the market on the draft model published in October 2013, Fitch has maintained Prism FBM as a simple, Excel spreadsheet-based model in preference to building a more complex, computationally intensive model. Capital analysis of insurance companies encompasses various viewpoints and is not solely reliant on any particular measure or model. Fitch's assessment of capital strength does not in itself establish a rating. Prism FBM is designed to be used as an enhanced analytical tool, not to optimise capital or to make business decisions. Prism FBM is termed 'factor based' because capital adequacy is calculated based on risk charges applied to exposure values, as opposed to being calculated by a stochastic process. The model's sole purpose is to support Fitch's rating analysis, and it is therefore designed to reflect the agency's own views on risk. Prism FBM, a user guide and the model definition document, are freely available to download for registered users on the website at www.fitchratings.com/prismfbm. Contact: Analytical Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Business & Relationship Management Lucinda Jeffrey Director +44 20 3530 1350 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.