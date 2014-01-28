(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today published its
third edition of
the 'High Yield Retail Checkoutâ€™, which provides a
comprehensive analysis of the
leveraged finance retail sector.
The report profiles 22 of the largest high-yield retail and
apparel companies.
Each company report includes Fitchâ€™s assessment of the
business and financial
profile, and provides detailed capital structure, a debt
organizational chart,
and covenant analyses.
Fitch expects total retail sales growth in the 4% range in 2014,
which assumes
2%â€“3% growth in comparable store sales (comps) and modest
square footage growth.
However, a variety of challenges including growing online
competition, reduced
store traffic and persistent pressure on low income consumers
will continue to
constrain the performance of many leveraged retailers in 2014.
Traditional retailers that are losing market share to the
digital realm and to
discounters are at the most risk. These retailers, which include
RadioShack,
Sears and Toys â€˜Râ€™ Us, have experienced significant EBITDA
erosion and have
business models that bring into question their ability to turn
EBITDA around.
The average adjusted leverage of the high yield retailers is
6.0x, up from 5.4x
a year ago. Higher leverage is attributable to actions such as
leveraged
dividends, and significant EBITDA contraction due to execution
missteps and/or
share losses.
The following companies are profiled in the report:
Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (The)
Best Buy Co., Inc.
Burlington Stores, Inc.
Claireâ€™s Stores, Inc.
GNC Holdings Inc.
Gymboree Corporation (The)
Hanesbrands Inc.
J.C. Penney Company, Inc.
J.Crew Group Inc.
Jones Group, Inc. (The)
Levi Strauss & Co.
L Brands, Inc.
Michaels Stores, Inc.
NBTY, Inc.
Neiman Marcus Group LTD Inc.
PVH Corp.
RadioShack Corporation
Rite Aid Corporation
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.
Sears Holdings Corporation
SUPERVALU Inc.
Toys â€˜Râ€™ Us, Inc.
The full report 'High Yield Retail Checkout' is available at
www.fitchratings.com. Fitchâ€™s 2014 outlook report for the U.S.
retail sectors is
also available.
Contact:
Monica Aggarwal
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0282
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
1 State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: High-Yield Retail
Checkout
(Comprehensive Analysis of Major High-Yield Retailers)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.