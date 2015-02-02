(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has launched a
10-report series
covering 10 of the most actively-traded corporate credits within
Latin America
with a scenario analysis of Oi S.A.'s (Oi) asset sale and
consolidation options.
One report will be released each day through Feb. 13 per the
schedule found at
the bottom of this release.
'Given negative operating trends, Fitch expects Oi's ratings to
fall under
immediate pressures if the sale of its stake in PT Portugal
SGPS, S.A. (PT)
falls through and industry consolidation does not take place,'
said Alvin Lim, a
Director at Fitch. 'A negative rating action could be considered
if Oi's net
leverage ratio is forecast to remain above 4x over the medium-
to long-term
without any meaningful improvement in its key operating
metrics.'
Brazil remains one of the most competitive markets in Latin
America, while its
mobile market has increasingly become saturated, pressuring
average revenue per
user growth. A large portion of any growth achieved has been led
by Oi's rivals.
Any meaningful recovery in Oi's credit profile will largely
hinge on the
potential PT asset sale. Oi is unlikely to pursue any sizable
cash-based
acquisition options involving Telecom Italia SpA's (TI)
Brazilian subsidiary,
TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM), without this asset disposal, given
Oi's precarious
debt-laden financial position. Fitch does not believe another
round of capital
increases is likely and any further sizable debt increase would
also be
difficult.
Based on the assumption that consolidation is driven by the
existing domestic
operators, Fitch believes that the break-up of TIM among three
remaining
operators, or an equity-based merger between Oi and TIM, could
be the most
probable scenarios. The transformation to a three-player market
in a crowded
Brazil telecom industry would benefit all operators.
The financial benefit of a merger between Oi and TIM would be
significant, given
no cash acquisition cost involved. Fitch believes this would be
an attractive
option for TI, as Oi's fixed-line network complements TIM's
mobile-only
operation, enabling a fully integrated service portfolio.
However, the
regulatory approval could be challenging. A portion of the
merged entity's
operating assets could be required to be sold as an approval
condition. In this
scenario, the pro forma net leverage of the merged entity is
estimated to be
about 2x initially.
Fitch's Top 10 Most-Actively Traded LatAm Corporates series will
be released one
report per day as follows:
Feb. 2: Oi Scenario Analysis - Asset Sales and Industry
Consolidation are Key to
Credit Profile Recovery
Feb. 3: Cemex Scenario Analysis - Road to Investment Grade Runs
through the U.S.
Feb. 4: Ecopetrol Price and FX Sensitivity Analysis - Rating
Linkage with
Sovereign Could Weaken
Feb. 5: America Movil Scenario Analysis - No Separation Anxiety
Feb. 6: Vale Scenario Analysis - Ratings Rock Solid Despite
Industry Softness
Feb. 9: Pacific Rubiales Scenario Analysis - Preserving
Liquidity Depletes
Reserves
Feb. 10: PDVSA - Something's Gotta Give
Feb. 11: Cencosud Scenario Analysis - What Factors Could
Stabilize the Company's
'BBB-' Rating
Feb. 12: Construtora Norberto Odebrecht Scenario Analysis -
Could CNO Lose its
Investment Grade Rating due to Lava Jato Scandal?
Feb. 13: Petrobras - A Political Labyrinth
For more information, a special report titled 'Oi, S.A. Scenario
Analysis' is
available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Mauro Storino
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2625
Joe Bormann, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3349
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Oi, S.A. Scenario Analysis
Analysis
here
