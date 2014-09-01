(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Learning today announces the appointment of Daniel Kok as Managing Director for the Asia Pacific region. Based in Singapore, Mr. Kok assumed his position on August 28. In this role, Mr. Kok will be responsible for continuing the development and expansion of the Fitch Learning business across the Asia-Pacific region to meet the needs of Fitch Learning's expanding client base. Andreas Karaiskos, CEO of Fitch Learning, said, "Daniel brings a wealth of experience in both financial services and learning. We share a common vision for the growth of our Asia Pacific business and this appointment is another key milestone in the ongoing development of our platform in this exciting and diverse region. I look forward to working with Daniel as we move forward and build on the established footprint we have in the region and maximise the many opportunities that lie ahead." Mr. Kok joins Fitch Learning from Thomson Reuters where he spent eight years, most recently serving as Head of Business Planning and Operations, Sales Asia. Prior to this, he was Head of Business Planning and Operations, Major Accounts Asia and Head of Client Training, Asean, Pacific and South Asia. Before joining Thomson Reuters in 2005, Mr. Kok was a Currency Proprietary Trader with Citibank in Singapore. Prior to this, he held a senior Foreign Exchange Advisory role with Unicredito Italiano. Mr. Kok began his career at BNP Paribas in Foreign Exchange Trading. Mr. Kok holds an M.Sci in Financial Engineering and a B.Sci in Economics from the National University of Singapore. He is also certified in Financial Risk Management from GARP and Project Management from PMI. The appointment of Mr. Kok follows the establishment of a Fitch Learning office in Hong Kong in July 2014. About Fitch Learning: Fitch Learning, a preeminent training and professional development firm, offers learning and development solutions for the global financial services industry. Globally focused and committed to broadening knowledge and perspective, the company promotes greater understanding among between individuals and leading financial institutions. Fitch Learning specializes in the creation and delivery of training in four key areas: regulatory and certification exam training, professional skills training, custom e-learning solutions, and credit, risk and corporate finance training. About Fitch Group: Fitch Learning is a part of Fitch Group, a global leader in financial information services with operations in more than 30 countries. Fitch Group also includes: Fitch Ratings, a world renowned credit rating agency; Fitch Solutions, an industry-leading provider of credit risk products and services; and Business Monitor International, an independent provider of country risk, financial markets and industry analysis. Fitch Group is jointly owned by Paris-based Fimalac, S.A. and New York-based Hearst Corporation. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.