Legacy U.S. CMBS market metrics are continuing to
improve, while several key indicators for new issuance finished the quarter
somewhat mixed, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest quarterly index report.
Metrics for legacy U.S. CMBS improved in third quarter 2013 (3Q13). 'A notable
sign of improving CMBS metrics is the rate of declining CMBS delinquencies,
which accelerated last quarter,' said Director Scott Pritchard. Delinquencies of
Fitch-rated CMBS fell 61 basis points (bps) quarter over quarter, compared with
45 bps between the first and second quarters of 2013. Similarly, the volume of
loans in special servicing fell 11% on the quarter, compared with 8% for the
quarter ended June 30. Downgrades for 3Q13 continued to affect mostly distressed
(i.e. 'CCC'- and below-rated) bonds. Fitch has Stable Rating Outlooks for
approximately 93% of investment-grade-rated classes as of Sept. 30, 2013.
Meanwhile, new issuance metrics were mixed last quarter. Interest rates have
risen along with Fitch stressed loan-to-value ratios, while the percentage of
interest only loans was stable versus the prior quarter (but up from a year
ago). 'The percentage of CMBS loans having or allowing subordinate debt
continued to increase, up by over five percentage points on the quarter,' said
Pritchard. However, it should be noted that this metric varied substantially
across deals. Fitch rated nine non-GSE conduit transactions totaling $10.8
billion in the third quarter, compared with five transactions totaling $6
billion in the quarter prior. Fitch expects new CMBS issuance to remain strong
through year end, with a healthy amount of single borrower deals likely to come
to market in addition to traditional conduit offerings.
