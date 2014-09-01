(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) The flight of Prime Minister Thomas
Thabane from
Lesotho highlights the political risk inherent in the country,
which has a
relatively short democratic history and has periodically seen
military
involvement in politics, Fitch Ratings says.
The stand-off should be resolved rapidly mainly thanks to South
Africa's strong
involvement along with its political and economic interest in
ensuring stability
in a country that is locked inside its territory. In 1998, South
Africa sent its
army to help restore stability after violent protests in Maseru,
the capital
city of Lesotho. Lesotho's membership of the South African
Customs Union (SACU),
the Common Monetary Area and the Southern African Development
Community will
strengthen external pressure for a peaceful resolution.
However, the political crisis that began when the prime minster
suspended
parliament in June shows weaknesses in the executive power that
are bound to
hamper policy implementation and limit the scope of reforms that
would support
Lesotho's economic development. An absence of reform could lead
to negative
rating pressure in the medium term. The failure to secure a
renewal of the IMF
programme in early 2014, following the expiry of the Extended
Credit Facility in
September 2013, was a negative signal in terms of the reform
dynamics.
If the crisis is not resolved quickly, which is not our base
assumption, it
could lead to short-term negative rating pressure as it would
affect macro
stability, GDP growth and potentially external financial support
from the
international community, which is critical for Lesotho. About
40% of government
receipts and 20% of current account receipts are directly
derived from SACU
receipts paid quarterly by South Africa. In addition, Lesotho
benefits from
external support in the form of grants and concessional loans
from bilateral and
multilateral donors.
The recent development has been described by observers as an
attempt by Deputy
Prime Minister Mothetjoa Metsing to take over power from his
rival Thabane. The
latter has ruled a coalition of three parties, which has been
weakened by
internal disputes, since June 2012. In June 2014, the prime
minister suspended
parliament sessions to avoid a vote of no confidence, triggering
protests among
opposition and coalition partners.
A general election is not scheduled until 2017.
On Saturday, Thabane fled to South Africa where he said a coup
attempt had been
made by the military and said he feared for his life. Media
reported clashes
between armed groups leading to the death of one policeman and
four other
casualties.
The level of political risk is already reflected in the current
'BB-' rating and
is not uncommon at this rating level. It is balanced by other
positive factors,
such as macro stability, a net external creditor position and
significant
financial, political and, potentially, military support from
South Africa.
The next scheduled review of Lesotho's ratings is on 31 October.
