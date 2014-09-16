(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, September 15 (Fitch) The recent instances of
airline
companies establishing leasing subsidiaries is not likely to
develop into a
major competitive threat for existing aircraft lessors in the
near-term, says
Fitch Ratings. The longer-term implications are less clear, but
Fitch does not
believe that carriers will build their leasing platforms on a
sufficiently large
scale to significantly shift the competitive landscape.
Norwegian Air Shuttle and Indonesia-based Lion Air have recently
announced plans
to expand their leasing subsidiaries, reflecting a potential
emerging trend.
Airline leasing subsidiaries are not new, but these recent
initiatives seem to
be larger in scale and more public.
It is notable that the airlines building leasing subsidiary
businesses are all
fast-growing discount carriers with record order books
accumulated over the past
few years. Lion Air is one of the largest low-cost carriers
(LCC) in Asia by
passengers carried, while Norwegian is the third-largest LCC in
Europe. Lion Air
has over 500 aircraft on order, while Norwegian has over 400
orders (including
options). The size of these commitments exceeds the order books
at each of the
leading aircraft lessors.
These airlines, by establishing their own leasing subsidiaries,
are attempting
to build flexibility into their long-term fleet-planning
processes. For example,
a leasing subsidiary provides the option to attempt to lease out
newly delivered
aircraft in the event that its own demand or growth plans fail
to meet
expectations. As such, the leasing subsidiaries will act as a
potential hedge
against the substantial and long-dated commitments that large
aircraft orders
represent.
Fitch believes it is unlikely that leasing subsidiaries will
expand to a
sufficient scale to become a significant competitive threat.
Airlines benefit
from working with dedicated leasing companies, and it is not
necessarily in
their interest to compete directly. Using external lessors
enables airlines to
reduce large capex and residual risk. Meanwhile, operating
lessors enjoy the
flexibility to move aircraft quickly and on shorter-term bases
to different
markets. However, these new leasing subsidiaries could make
parts of the sale
and lease-back market more competitive by reducing the supply of
available
aircraft.
Furthermore, there are several challenges for airlines operating
in the leasing
sector. First, the cost of funding is generally higher and less
consistent than
for leasing companies, which can make for less attractive
spreads in an
airline-run leasing business. Airlines may also find it more
difficult to fund
large pre-delivery payments (PDPs) to aircraft manufacturers,
especially in the
event of a cyclical downturn. In addition, order contracts for
an airline and a
lessor are typically different. Airlines generally order
aircraft with physical
specifications to meet their specific needs, whereas lessors are
able to order
planes that are designed for maximum flexibility. At this stage,
it is unclear
how much flexibility Lion Air and Air Asia Norwegian will have
to change their
orders with Boeing and Airbus to accommodate their new leasing
subsidiaries.
There are, however, several examples of large standalone lessors
that have
emerged from airline ownership. These include Guinness Peat
Aviation (Aer
Lingus), AWAS (Ansett Australia) and Singapore Aircraft Leasing
Enterprise
(Singapore Airlines), since bought by Bank of China and renamed
BOC Aviation. As
such, Lion Air and Norwegian's subsidiaries could evolve into
larger,
independent competitors over the long term.
