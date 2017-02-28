(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 28 (Fitch) A 10% leverage ratio hurdle for US
banks to obtain
significant regulatory relief, as proposed under the original
Financial Choice
Act (FCA), would not completely prevent bank failures, says
Fitch Ratings. Based
on an analysis of bank failures from 2007 through 2011, 35% of
those banks that
failed would have qualified for regulatory relief at year-end
2006 under the
FCA, according to FDIC data.
Fitch believes that the FCA, proposed by House Financial Service
Committee
Chairman Representative Jeb Hensarling, R-TX, in 2016, may serve
as a blueprint
for some of the regulatory changes ahead, although it remains
unclear which
policies will be the focus of Congress and the administration
and eventually
passed. The FCA is broad in scope and includes proposals that
would potentially
reduce financial regulators' authority and limit regulatory
burdens for certain
financial institutions.
Specifically, banks that meet an average 10% simple leverage
ratio over four
quarters and certain other requirements may elect to become a
qualifying banking
organization. These banks would see requirements for stress
testing (for those
under $50 billion in assets), other liquidity and capital rules,
concentration
limits and restrictions on capital distributions and M&A
activity lifted. Other
requirements in the original FCA proposal include a lack of
trading assets and
liabilities, derivatives activity limited to foreign exchange
and interest
rates, notional derivatives contracts below $8 billion and a
CAMELS rating (a
supervisory rating system assessing capital adequacy, assets,
management
capability, earnings, liquidity and sensitivity to market risk)
of 1 or 2 from
the bank's regulators, which is not public information.
Based on 418 FDIC bank failures during and after the financial
crisis
(2007-2011), 144 (35%), of failed banks met a 10% simple
leverage ratio and
other requirements at year-end 2006 that would have qualified
them for
regulatory relief under the FCA proposal. While none of these
banks were
systemically important, costs to the FDIC from these 144
failures exceeded $12
billion. This equates to a 3.6% failure rate for banks meeting
the 10% simple
leverage hurdle, compared to a 4.8% overall bank failure rate
during the
selected time frame.
While the data suggest some reduced risk of failure, Fitch
believes that the use
of such a simple leverage hurdle does not in and of itself
completely prevent
bank failures. Fitch assesses a wide range of quantitative and
qualitative
factors in developing its rating opinions, including company
profile, asset
quality, management, earnings, liquidity and risk appetite.
Regardless of the leverage ratio, most failed banks during that
period exhibited
high asset class concentrations restrictions on which would be
lifted under the
original FCA proposal. For example, of the 144 failed banks that
would have
qualified for regulatory relief at year-end 2006, the average
commercial real
estate (CRE) concentration was over 60% of loans, with an
average concentration
in construction lending at over 30% of loans at year-end 2006.
This is
particularly notable given recent regulatory guidance regarding
CRE and
construction concentrations, which would no longer be
enforceable if the
original FCA proposal is enacted for banks that qualify.
As of Sept. 30, 2016, nearly 58% of US banks meet a 10% simple
leverage ratio
and other requirements for trading and derivatives activity and
could
potentially qualify for significant regulatory relief, according
to bank-level
FDIC data. Without specific, finalized policy proposals,
determining the
aggregate ratings or credit impact of a major deregulatory
initiative would be
premature.
More detailed analysis of Fitch's views on the potential credit
impact of FCA
proposals on US financial institutions from varying reform
proposals can be
found in the special report published on Feb. 2, 2017, "The
Impact of U.S.
Financial Market Deregulation."
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
