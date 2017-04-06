(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 06 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the
ratings for Liberty
Interactive LLC (Liberty) and its wholly owned subsidiary QVC
Inc. (QVC),
including the 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), are
unaffected by the
acquisition of General Communication, Inc. (GCI) and subsequent
tax- free spin
of a newly formed entity (GCI Liberty) created following the
contribution to GCI
of certain assets and liabilities of Liberty Ventures Group
(Liberty Ventures),
a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty (collectively, the
Transactions). The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch believes the transactions are neutral to the ratings.
While Liberty's
transfer of assets to GCI Liberty represents a credit negative,
Fitch has always
relied materially on QVC Inc. (QVC) and viewed Liberty's other
assets as
providing incremental support. Fitch also notes there will be no
changes to the
legal/obligor structure of Liberty or QVC as a result of the
transactions. In
addition, gross leverage at QVC remains outside Fitch's target
for the rating.
Fitch does believe the transactions will have mixed credit
effects on QVC and
Liberty. They represent a credit positive to QVC given the
liquidity
improvements resulting from the associated reattribution of
certain assets and
liabilities to QVC. However, they represent a credit negative to
Liberty due to
the transfer of assets to GCI Liberty which reduces asset
coverage for Liberty's
unsecured debt.
On April 4, 2017, Liberty announced the acquisition of GCI in an
all-stock
transaction representing a $2.68 billion enterprise value for
GCI. To allow for
the acquisition, Liberty Ventures will contribute its equity
interests in
Liberty Broadband, Charter Communications, Inc. (Charter), and
Lending Tree,
Inc., along with its Evite operating business and certain other
assets and
liabilities to GCI for a controlling interest in GCI. Upon
completion of the
contribution, Liberty will affect a tax-free spin of its
interests in GCI
Liberty to existing Liberty shareholders. Upon completion of the
spin, expected
to occur during the first quarter of 2018, Liberty shareholders
will own a 77%
undiluted equity interest and 84% undiluted voting interest in
GCI Liberty, with
former GCI shareholders owning the remaining interests. Liberty
will change its
name to QVC Group Inc. (QVC Group) after the spin's completion
.
Prior to its contribution to GCI, Liberty Ventures will
reattribute to Liberty
approximately $329 million of cash (amount to be finalized at
closing),
exchangeable debentures having annual estimated associated tax
benefits of
approximately $130 million, and aggregate estimated tax benefits
from prior
spin-offs of approximately $23 million. In addition, Liberty
Ventures will
reattribute a portfolio of green energy investments worth an
estimated $138
million, Liberty's equity interests in Interval Leisure Group
(ILG) worth an
estimated $260 million after tax, and de minimis amounts of Time
Inc. and Time
Warner Inc. shares.
As part of the transactions, Liberty will offer to exchange its
1.75% Charter
exchangeable debentures due 2046 (Charter Debentures) for mirror
debentures of
GCI Liberty (Mirror Debentures). QVC Group will then guarantee
GCI Liberty's
payment obligations on the Mirror Debentures through the put
date of Oct. 5,
2023. GCI Liberty will back the guarantee with an indemnity and
a negative
pledge on the underlying Charter shares for any payments made
including excess
payments to holders exercising their exchange rights. Fitch will
include this in
its total leverage calculation for QVC Group
.
Fitch's ratings materially rely on QVC, with Liberty's other
investments viewed
as incremental support. The ratings incorporate the spinoffs of
CommerceHub,
Inc. in July 2016, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. in November
2016 and GCI
Liberty. Pro forma for the spinoffs, assuming QVC uses the full
$329 million
from Liberty Ventures to repay debt, and including the Mirror
Debentures
guarantee, Fitch estimates QVC's gross leverage at 2.6x and
Liberty's gross
leverage at 4.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch continues to expect
QVC will reduce
total leverage to its 2.5x target within the next nine to 12
months.
Contact:
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
