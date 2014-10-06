(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South African Money Market Funds here LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects the effect of African Bank Investments Limited on the South African money market fund sector to be limited. Fifteen of the 43 money market funds (MMFs) active in South Africa had exposure to the troubled African Bank, which accounted for 1.3% of the industry's total assets of ZAR270bn as of end-August 2014, according to the Financial Services Board (FSB). Some MMFs absorbed the cost of the write-down from the bail-in of African Bank through available income, as approved by the FSB. In other cases, the write-down cost exceeded the income that could be applied against it, resulting in a capital loss. Fitch downgraded those MMFs that suffered a capital loss as a result of African Bank exposure. We placed all the funds with African Bank exposure that we rate on Rating Watch Negative. This reflected uncertainty about the timing of the restructuring and the timing of cash flows on African Bank instruments. Outflows from MMFs with African Bank exposure were less severe than expected. In the US and Europe, any suggestion of credit weakness historically has led to material outflows. At an industry level, the outflows from funds with African Bank exposure were broadly offset by inflows to other funds, notably corporate MMFs, which typically invest solely in South Africa's major banks. We believe the combination of continued retail investor outflows, driven by low real interest rates, and events at African Bank, will lead to the South African MMF investor base becoming more corporate. We forecast a continued increase in South African corporate cash on balance sheets. South African MMFs would not qualify as 'money market funds' under applicable US or European regulation. These funds are materially more concentrated than permissible under SEC Rule 2a-7 (US) or the UCITS framework (Europe), with lower primary liquidity As a result, Fitch rates these funds applying its Global Bond Fund criteria rather than its Money Market Fund criteria. Furthermore, South African MMFs are highly unlikely to achieve a 'AAA' National Fund Credit Rating. Without a structural change in the market, these funds are too concentrated to achieve the highest possible South African National Scale rating, which applies to local market rand-denominated entities despite the high (national scale) credit quality of the issuers in most portfolios. The report, "South African Money Market Funds", is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Monitoring Money Fund Portfolios here South African Banks: Peer Review here Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving Industry Growth here EMEA Corporate Cash Generation: 2015 here Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria here Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.