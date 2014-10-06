(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South African Money Market Funds
here
LONDON, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that it expects
the effect of African Bank Investments Limited on the South
African money market
fund sector to be limited. Fifteen of the 43 money market funds
(MMFs) active in
South Africa had exposure to the troubled African Bank, which
accounted for 1.3%
of the industry's total assets of ZAR270bn as of end-August
2014, according to
the Financial Services Board (FSB).
Some MMFs absorbed the cost of the write-down from the bail-in
of African Bank
through available income, as approved by the FSB. In other
cases, the write-down
cost exceeded the income that could be applied against it,
resulting in a
capital loss. Fitch downgraded those MMFs that suffered a
capital loss as a
result of African Bank exposure. We placed all the funds with
African Bank
exposure that we rate on Rating Watch Negative. This reflected
uncertainty about
the timing of the restructuring and the timing of cash flows on
African Bank
instruments.
Outflows from MMFs with African Bank exposure were less severe
than expected. In
the US and Europe, any suggestion of credit weakness
historically has led to
material outflows. At an industry level, the outflows from funds
with African
Bank exposure were broadly offset by inflows to other funds,
notably corporate
MMFs, which typically invest solely in South Africa's major
banks.
We believe the combination of continued retail investor
outflows, driven by low
real interest rates, and events at African Bank, will lead to
the South African
MMF investor base becoming more corporate. We forecast a
continued increase in
South African corporate cash on balance sheets.
South African MMFs would not qualify as 'money market funds'
under applicable US
or European regulation. These funds are materially more
concentrated than
permissible under SEC Rule 2a-7 (US) or the UCITS framework
(Europe), with lower
primary liquidity As a result, Fitch rates these funds applying
its Global Bond
Fund criteria rather than its Money Market Fund criteria.
Furthermore, South
African MMFs are highly unlikely to achieve a 'AAA' National
Fund Credit Rating.
Without a structural change in the market, these funds are too
concentrated to
achieve the highest possible South African National Scale
rating, which applies
to local market rand-denominated entities despite the high
(national scale)
credit quality of the issuers in most portfolios.
The report, "South African Money Market Funds", is available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Monitoring Money Fund Portfolios
here
South African Banks: Peer Review
here
Asset Management in South Africa - Multi-Asset Funds Driving
Industry Growth
here
EMEA Corporate Cash Generation: 2015
here
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria
here
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.