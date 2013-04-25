(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not expect the 20 April 2013 earthquake in China's south-western Sichuan province to have a significant impact on Chinese insurers' financial performance or solvency position. While market-wide claim statistics are scarce and the losses are still developing, initial claim figures from several insurance companies and the insurance regulator suggest that the losses on an incurred basis from the catastrophe are manageable and will not trigger market-wide solvency issues for Chinese insurers. The insured losses from this event are unlikely to be material as the affected regions lack large manufacturing plants or raw material production centres. Additionally, insurance coverage in the key quake area remains low, likely less than 1% in terms of the ratio of insured loss to economic loss. Economic losses for the May 2008 7.9-magnitude quake in Wenchuan county of Sichuan, which destroyed infrastructure and properties extensively, amounted to USD124bn while the total insured losses were about USD366m. While Fitch believes the claim cases of the April 2013 disaster will escalate, the accumulated incurred losses are unlikely to substantially exacerbate the underwriting margin of major non-life players such as PICC Property and Casualty Company (PICC) and Ping An Property and Casualty Company (Ping An) which are active in Sichuan province. PICC and Ping An together captured a market share of more than 60% in the property and casualty segment in Sichuan, according to the 2011 statistics from the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC). Nonetheless, premiums written from Sichuan, mainly from the provincial capital Chengdu, generally accounted for less than 7% of most major non-life insurers' total written premiums. The destructive 7.0-magnitude earthquake this month hit Lushan county of Ya'an city in Sichuan, causing at least 193 fatalities and injuring more than 12,000 people. According to CIRC, about 295 claim cases were reported while the claim payment amounted to CNY10.02m at 21 April 2013. Contacts: Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, 28th Floor, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.