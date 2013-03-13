(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Japan's upcoming
cut to the
valuation interest rate on new business volumes will have
limited impact on the
profitability of Japanese life insurers over the short-term.
This is because most Japanese life insurers have increased their
new business
premium charges to mitigate the corresponding increase in life
actuarial
reserves as a result of this impending rate cut. In general,
lower valuation
interest rates will result in an upward surge in the amount of
life actuarial
reserves required as life insurers underwrite new businesses
into their
portfolio.
Japan's Financial Service Agency recently announced its plan to
lower the
standard valuation interest rate to 1% from 1.5% on all new
business volumes
underwritten from 1 April 2013. The rate is used to calculate
the amount of
policy reserves required for life insurers to meet their future
insurance
liabilities. This change will not affect the valuation basis of
Japanese life
insurers' existing in-force policies.
In anticipation of the lower guaranteed interest rate, Japanese
life insurers
have announced increases in the premiums of saving-type products
which generally
require higher reserves than protection-type products. This is
likely to cause a
decline in the sales of JPY- denominated saving-type products
which are mainly
distributed through bank channels. However, the impact on
Japanese life
insurers' overall profitably is likely to be small given the low
profit margin
of these saving-type products.
At the same time, some life insurers are using the valuation
rate cut as an
opportunity to rebalance the demographic mix within their
portfolio of core
packaged products (namely whole-life products with riders). This
will strengthen
the sustainability of their future business volume. For example,
they announced
higher premiums for the elderly and slightly lower premiums for
younger
customers.
Over the medium-term the impact on profitability will depend on
how each
insurer's pricing strategy on core products plays out.
Traditional life insurers
may suffer if price competition intensifies, placing pressure on
targeted
profitability. However, insurers may benefit if they
successfully expand their
outreach to younger generations which provide more sustainable
demand in the
medium- to long-term.
