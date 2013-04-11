(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overvaluations, a lack of liquidity and political efforts to boost housing availability are likely to cause further drops in French house prices in the short to medium term, says Fitch Ratings.

French notaries data are forecasting a 4.7% year-on-year decline (May 2012-2013) for France and a 4.5% decline for Paris, based on pre-contracts signed as of March. This is in line with Fitch's estimate of a peak-to-trough decline of 9%-10% over the next two years. But we are monitoring the situation because the risks of a larger drop are increasing. The market fell by 1.3% in 2012 from its 2011 peak.

The fall in prices is likely to vary widely among regions, with some seeing no change and others suffering drops of up to 15%. Urbanised regions, where prices have risen the highest since 1998, are likely to fall the furthest in this downturn. For example, Ile-de-France (the Paris region) has gone up by 200% since 1998 versus just 100% in some rural regions.

Property prices are as much as 70% overvalued compared with household disposable income, according to several institutions including the French ministry for housing (Conseil General de l'Environnement et du Developpement Durable). We do not think house prices will adjust in line with incomes because of other mitigating factors, but this imbalance creates further downward pressure - leaving house price developments more exposed to shocks than other countries. The lack of liquidity, which has reduced access to finance, is another factor exerting downward pressure as the proportion of forced sellers rises. The number of transactions for existing homes fell by almost 20% last year, and mortgage lending volumes were down by 35% year-on-year in Q312.

Limited housing supply and low homeownership, indebtedness and mortgage rates should all prevent a house price crash. This still makes France one of the most stable major property markets in the eurozone. A worsening of the French economy and further slowdown in housing sales and lending are the main risks to this forecast.

However, this limited supply is likely to be eroded over the next few years because of a strong political will to increase supply, which will dampen prices. Plans to boost supply include selling government land at a discount to stimulate building; and revising the tax treatment for unoccupied apartments, social housing construction and land sales.