(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 15 (Fitch) Credit Suisse reported weak 4Q16
results, as a
result of both idiosyncratic and market-related challenges that
are preventing
its performing wealth management franchises from delivering
sound profitability
for the group, says Fitch Ratings. Despite good progress in
unwinding legacy
assets the cost of reducing this portfolio continues to weigh
heavily on
profitability and we expect this to continue into the
medium-term. Adverse
trading conditions in Asia Pacific and generating sustainable
earnings in the
resized sales and trading business will also be challenges.
Positively, the bank has strong execution on cost-cutting, as
CHF1.9 billion
cost savings compared with 2015 had been achieved by end-2016,
well above the
bank's CHF1.4 billion cost savings target for the year.
Credit Suisse generated a CHF2 billion pre-tax loss in 4Q16,
adjusting for
non-recurring gains. The loss was largely driven by a CHF2.1
billion litigation
charge in the quarter. Excluding litigation and non-recurring
gains, pre-tax
income was still weak at CHF122 million for 4Q16, but materially
above 4Q15's,
which included sizeable mark-to-market losses. For the full year
2016, pre-tax
income stood at only CHF75 million, excluding a CHF2.4 billion
litigation
provision and non-recurring gains.
The litigation charge relates to the final settlement, reached
in January 2017
with the US Department of Justice (DoJ) regarding its legacy
RMBS business. The
settlement is material but in our view removes a considerable
source of
uncertainty for the bank's capital position. The bank was given
a civil monetary
penalty of USD2.48 billion and agreed to provide consumer relief
worth USD2.8
billion in the five years post settlement. The financial impact
of this
settlement was visible in 4Q16, as Credit Suisse took a further
CHF2.08 billion
litigation charge, which came in addition to the USD550 million
previously
provisioned for the matter. Under US GAAP, the provision taken
in 4Q16 also
includes the bank's estimate of the lifetime cost of the relief
measures agreed
to under the terms of the settlement.
Broadly flat revenues yoy and a 5% fall in operating expenses
contributed to a
sound 4Q16 for the Swiss Universal Bank, which remains the
largest contributor
to group pre-tax income and revenue. Adjusted pre-tax profit
rose 13% yoy to
CHF378 million, just over half of which related to the corporate
and
institutional bank. In the private bank, net margins on assets
under management
(AuM) showed resilience (up 5bp yoy) although, in line with
other large Swiss
wealth managers, net new money outflows contributed to a 1% qoq
fall in AuM to
CHF243 billion at end-2016. These outflows reflected client tax
regularisation,
selected reductions in external asset managers and seasonal
effects, and the
bank guided it expects outflows of a somewhat lower magnitude in
2017.
Net new asset growth was seen in private banking operations
booked in
International Wealth Management (IWM) in 4Q16, with outflows
seen in Latin
America linked to client tax regularisation offset by growth in
Europe, Middle
East and Africa. Adjusted pre-tax income in IWM, which also
books the group's
asset management business, rose 31% yoy to CHF300 million, 64%
of which related
to private banking.
Challenging market conditions in fixed income trading and high
operating costs
negatively affected results in the Asia Pacific division (APAC),
which posted
CHF122 million adjusted pre-tax profit in 4Q16, 18% lower yoy.
Investment
banking revenues (57% of divisional revenues) continued to
suffer from low
client activity in rates but also lower equity sales and trading
revenues.
Private banking in APAC, on the other hand, saw positive net new
assets and
robust earnings momentum.
Global Markets, which houses the group's sales and trading
activities outside of
APAC and Switzerland, reported just CHF5 million pre-tax income
in 4Q16, despite
material reductions in operating expenses and revenue
improvements. Credit
revenues (related mostly to sales and trading but also including
underwriting)
accounted for around half of divisional revenues and recovered
sharply at CHF612
million (66% higher yoy), against a historically weak 4Q15, but
also using 20%
lower risk-weighted assets (RWAs). Higher credit asset prices
and lower
volatility benefitted the bank's leveraged finance franchise in
the US. Equity
trading revenues were 16% lower yoy, reflecting lower market
volatility and
trading volumes.
The group showed stronger results in Investment Banking &
Capital Markets, which
books the group's underwriting and advisory outside of Asia
Pacific and
Switzerland. The division returned to profitability with a
reported CHF149
million pre-tax income in 4Q16, led by materially higher debt
underwriting
revenues.
Credit Suisse's fully-loaded CET1 ratio fell 40bp qoq to 11.6%
at end-2016,
which is broadly in line with Global Trading and Universal Bank
(GTUB) peers.
The 90bp impact of the DoJ settlement was partly offset by
further deleveraging,
particularly in legacy assets. The bank continues preparations
for a partial
sale of its domestic subsidiary, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
(A/F1/a/Stable), for
2017 subject to market conditions and regulatory approval, which
should help
generate additional capital. However, management has guided that
it does not
exclude exploring other strategic options.
The group's fully-loaded CET1 (3.3%) and Tier 1 leverage ratio
(4.4%) also fell
20bp qoq, reflecting the CHF2.1 billion litigation charge in
4Q16. These ratios
will have to be increased to its too-big-to-fail going concern
requirements of
3.5% (CET1 leverage ratio) and 5% (including high-trigger Tier 1
and
grandfathered low-trigger Tier 1 instruments), which we expect
will be reached
by issuing additional high-trigger Tier 1 debt.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Luis Garrido
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1631
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001