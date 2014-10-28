(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says at UBS AG's
(UBS;
A/Stable/a) CHF1.8bn provision charge for litigation, regulatory
and similar
matters resulted in a pre-tax loss for 3Q14 despite a strong
underlying
performance in all businesses during the quarter.
In Fitch's view, these results highlight UBS's material exposure
to conduct
risks, but also the bank's ability to date to absorb these risks
and its
improved underlying performance. UBS's regulatory common equity
tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved during 3Q14 despite the large charge, due to
further
risk-weighted assets (RWA) reduction. The results have no
immediate effect on
UBS's ratings.
For 3Q14 UBS reported a CHF424m pre-tax loss adjusted for fair
value of own debt
changes (CHF61m gain in 3Q14), net restructuring charges
(CHF176m), impairment
of financial investments (CHF48m) and a positive earnings
accrual related to
changes to a retiree benefit plan (CHF33m). Excluding provisions
for litigation
and regulatory matters (CHF1,836m in 3Q14), net loss associated
with funding
valuation adjustments (FVA) implementation (CHF267m) and small
receivables
impairment (CHF26m), UBS's adjusted pre-tax profit would have
been CHF1,653m, up
54% yoy and 10% qoq. This translated into a 13% adjusted pre-tax
profit return
on equity in 3Q14.
UBS reported a CHF763m net profit in 3Q14 as the pre-tax loss
was more than
offset by net deferred tax benefits due to CHF1,420m deferred
tax assets
recognition, which related to improved profit forecasts mainly
in the US
entities. However, the net deferred tax asset recognition will
have no effect on
fully-loaded Basel III CET1 capital until the profits are
realised.
The CHF1,836m provision, of which CHF1,687m were booked in the
investment bank
(IB), illustrates UBS's material exposure to litigation and
regulatory costs. We
expect further conduct costs at UBS and at most of its peers as
regulators and
other authorities continue to investigate various cases. We
consider UBS's solid
capital should be able to absorb significant non-recurring
items, and the bank
had CHF3,469m provisions for litigation and similar matters on
its balance sheet
at end-3Q14. However, any losses material enough to dent the
bank's capital
ratios more than temporarily or risks that tarnish the bank's
franchise would
put UBS's Viability Rating and Issuer Default Ratings under
pressure.
UBS's global wealth management franchise continued to generate
more than half of
its underlying pre-tax profit in 3Q14, which underpins the
bank's ratings. In
wealth management (WM), UBS reported an adjusted pre-tax profit
of CHF767m in
3Q14, up 14% qoq excluding litigation and regulatory costs,
which were high in
2Q14. Net new money (NNM) inflows (4.2% of assets under
management - AuM - on an
annualised basis) continued to be firmly within the bank's 3%-5%
target range,
underpinned by strong growth in Asia Pacific (13% annualised NNM
growth rate).
The bank also reported positive NNM in Europe after several
quarters of
outflows. Gross margin on WM's AuM improved 2bp qoq to 86bp. The
gross margin
benefited from re-pricing and increased mandate sales, and
increased market
volatility in the latter part of the quarter helped
transaction-based income.
UBS's global wealth management franchise is complemented by its
US onshore
wealth management (WMA) and global asset management (GAM)
businesses, which
continued to perform well with adjusted pre-tax profit up 9% and
41% qoq
respectively. In WMA, continued growth in lending, in line with
UBS's strategy,
boosted net interest income, and the division also benefited
from higher NNM
inflows of CHF11bn (CHF5bn excluding dividend and interests or
1.9% annualised
growth rate) compared with previous quarters.
We expect UBS's retail and corporate banking business to also
generate strong
recurring earnings (CHF446m adjusted pre-tax profit in 3Q14, up
22% qoq on lower
litigation charges and 7% yoy), but despite a slight uptick in
the net interest
margin in the quarter, revenue growth will remain subdued as
interest rates
remain low. Performance in retail and corporate banking is
helped by very low
loan impairment charges, which are likely to remain modest
despite a gradual
increase in 3Q14.
UBS's IB reported CHF494m underlying pre-tax profit in 3Q14,
excluding the
litigation provision and the net loss associated with FVA
implementation
(CHF12m). As expected, this was slightly below 2Q14 results,
reflecting
seasonality, but significantly above the CHF337m adjusted
pre-tax profit in
3Q13. The 3Q14 results translated into a robust 27% underlying
pre-tax return on
allocated equity.
UBS's corporate client solutions division (underwriting and
advisory services)
income benefited from strong volumes in equity and debt issuance
during the
quarter, and revenue increased 46% yoy. Compared with the
previous quarter,
however, revenue declined as activity was seasonally weaker, in
line with market
trends.
Equities sales and trading revenue increased 2% yoy to CHF884m
and remained flat
qoq as a CHF48m impairment of an investment was more than offset
by strong
performance in equity finance. Unlike many of its peers that
have reported
results to date, UBS saw a 7% yoy decline in fixed income sales
and trading
revenue as stronger results in foreign exchange and rates
trading were not
sufficient to offset weaker results in credit.
We expect the performance of UBS's non-core and legacy portfolio
to remain
volatile with losses booked largely depending on market
conditions and the speed
of asset disposals and wind-downs. The division reported a
CHF603m pre-tax loss
in 3Q14, which was mainly caused by a CHF252m charge from the
effect of FVA
implementation. RWA in the portfolio declined by CHF10bn in the
quarter to
CHF42bn.
Despite the pre-tax loss, UBS's fully-applied CET1 ratio
improved by 20bp to a
solid 13.7% at end-3Q14, which is the highest among the bank's
global trading
and universal bank peers and a rating strength. During the
quarter, RWA
decreased to CHF219bn, largely because of lower RWA in the
non-core and legacy
portfolios and a decrease in incremental RWA for operational
risk in IB. UBS's
leverage ratio, including Tier 2 instruments according to Swiss
regulation,
stood unchanged at 4.2% on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-3Q14.
Excluding Tier 2
instruments, the bank's leverage ratio would have stood at 3.1%,
which is
broadly in line with European peers, but remains below the
leverage ratios of
large US banks. Liquidity remained sound, and UBS issued
CHF8.8bn senior debt
during 3Q14. The bank reported a stronger Basel III liquidity
coverage ratio at
128% at end-September 2014, compared with 117% at end-June 2014.
UBS's Basel III
net stable funding ratio also improved, to 107%, at end-3Q14
from 105% at
end-2Q14.
Contact:
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.