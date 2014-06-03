(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
China's recently-announced measures to curb air pollution in its major cities could boost
car sales in the short term, Fitch Ratings says. However, we believe that direct benefits for
European car manufacturers will be limited. We also expect a slightly negative impact from
these measures on new car sales in the medium term, although growth in China
should remain solid in comparison with other key markets.
The Chinese government wants to limit the significant air contamination in
several large cities through restrictions on new car purchases and incentives to
phase out old vehicles. A recent example is the offer of subsidies of between
2,500 and 14,500 yuan (approximately EUR300-EUR1,700) in Beijing to replace more
than 200,000 vehicles registered before 2005 that do not meet the latest
emission standards. This follows a 40% reduction in the number of new license
plates issued amid plans to limit the number of cars on the road to 5.6m in
Beijing.
We believe customers will bring forward purchases in the near term to take
advantage of these incentives or rush to buy a car before they are restricted
from doing so. We forecast the phase-out measure could incrementally increase
passenger car sales by 1m-1.5m in 2014-2015.
While these measures look set to favour companies with exposure to China, we see
limited benefits for most European manufacturers. Premium brands BMW, Daimler
and Volkswagen's Audi have high exposure to the country, but subsidies of a few
hundreds euros are unlikely to be a major selling point for high-end brands,
especially for customers trading in an old car. Among mass-market brands,
Volkswagen is already constrained by its production capacity in the country,
which is running at full steam. Peugeot, however, could profit from the
additional demand, notably for its entry-level models. Renault and Fiat still
have very small market shares and exposure to the country and incremental sales
should be limited.
We anticipate a "payback" effect with sales being hit once all the restrictive
measures come into force and when incentives are over. This would mirror what
happened in Europe when scrapping incentives were implemented to support the
sector in 2009 and subsequently withdrawn.
We believe though that long-term growth prospects for new car sales in China
will be largely unaffected as the growth potential in eastern regions is
substantial and GDP per capita continues to grow. In parallel, we expect sales
of vehicles with alternative and more fuel-efficient powertrains such as
electric or plug-in hybrids, to gain traction. In particular, we expect the
Chinese government to increasingly promote these powertrains and accelerate
investment in infrastructure necessary for electric vehicles.