Dec 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in its latest EM Banking
System Datawatch that recent rapid loan growth in certain markets remains the
primary source of risk for emerging market (EM) banks.
Fitch views asset quality as vulnerable in China and India, and in certain
segments in Russia (consumer lending) and Brazil (state-owned banks). However,
in most other markets that have experienced rapid recent growth (Turkey, and
elsewhere in LatAm/Asia), the agency expects asset quality deterioration to be
manageable due to moderate borrower leverage, continued economic growth and/or
current low levels of non-performing loans.
Higher global interest rates, potentially resulting in weaker currencies, asset
prices and economic growth, are an additional source of risk for some EM banks,
Fitch says, particularly in current account deficit countries. This is already
evident in India, and downside risks have risen in Turkey and Indonesia.
However, vulnerabilities are somewhat lower in Brazil and South Africa due to
limited FX lending and foreign borrowing. In some countries, the agency views
slower growth positively, as it should help prevent overheating of lending
markets.
