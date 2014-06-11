(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11

Fitch Ratings has placed LO Funds - Europe High Conviction's (EHC) 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating "Under Review". The fund is managed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM).

The rating action follows the departure of Marc Bataillon, who was the lead portfolio manager (PM) for European equities and ultimately responsible for the EHC fund, after Lombard Odier in May 2014 merged the European equity and global equity teams. Fitch views Mr. Bataillon as a key component of the fund's investment strategy. He initiated the high conviction European equity strategy in 2005 at Selectium Capital, a French hedge fund company he set up, and took over responsibility for the EHC at LOIM in November 2010, implementing the same investment process.

Fitch expects to resolve the "under review" status of the fund within the next six months. The agency will closely monitor the fund during this period to determine if the capacity of the fund to achieve its objectives and outperform peers has been affected by Mr. Bataillon's departure. The investment process and philosophy of the fund remain unchanged.

Fitch will monitor the fund across three key areas: firstly, the stability of the investment team; secondly, the stability of the fund in terms of adherence to its particular investing style; and thirdly, its ability to maintain its performance track record. Sufficient demonstration of the above would likely lead to an affirmation of the "Strong" rating. However, a material deterioration in any of these areas could lead Fitch to consider downgrading the fund. The co-PMs, Cyril Marquaire and Peter Dionisio, manage the fund on a day-to-day basis which remains unchanged since Mr. Bataillon's departure. Mr. Marquaire has worked alongside Mr. Bataillon for 10 years, including at both Selectium Capital and LOIM. The co-PMs are supported by two analysts, one product specialist and one operating officer (who also worked with Mr. Bataillon at Selectium Capital). The fund adopts a high conviction, bottom-up approach, focusing on diversified investment

opportunities in western European equities. Portfolio construction is aided by segmenting investments into three categories: high-quality companies, high-growth companies and corporate event candidates. The team conducts its own proprietary 12-point risk monitoring process on a weekly basis. Structurally, the fund does not invest in financials, oils, metal & mining. Other sectors may be excluded, for example, if there is significant government intervention. EHC is a sub-fund of LO Funds, Lombard Odier's Luxembourg SICAV which is UCITS- compliant. EHC was launched in 1997 and the current investment process has been in place since November 2010. The fund has returned 8.8% in the year to May 2014, outperforming the MSCI Europe Net Return Index performance of 6.6%. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.

