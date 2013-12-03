(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Basel III's more conservative risk-based
ratios will in effect "turbocharge" the risk weights already in effect under
Basel II, says Fitch Ratings. Banks will consequently face even stronger
incentives to use Basel's "advanced" internal ratings-based (IRB) approach, in
which loan capital charges are driven by banks' internal ratings and estimates
of probabilities of default (PD) and loss given default (LGD).
Regulators and market participants have focused on the rigour and consistency of
banks' risk weightings in recent years. One example is the European Central
Bank's plan to conduct "asset quality reviews" of member states' banks that
"will lead to adjustments in the risk-weights, where justified."
How banks internally derive borrower ratings and PD estimates - and their
concomitant impact on risk weightings - has received considerable attention. By
comparison, banks' estimates of LGD have largely "flown under the radar,"
despite their potentially significant influence on regulatory capital.
In our analysis of the Pillar 3 disclosures of the 16 global systemically
important banks in Europe, we found their use of internal LGD estimates for
corporate loans generated average regulatory capital savings of up to 40% on
these exposures. On average, these banks applied an LGD estimate of about 32%,
well below the fixed assumption of 45% used in the simpler "foundation" IRB
approach. For example, the average 62% risk weight on 'BB' corporate loans would
have exceeded 100% on a pro forma basis if the higher LGD estimates under the
"foundation" approach were applied. The study did not include US banks, which do
not publish Pillar 3 results.
The use of internal LGD estimates might soften the potential negative impact of
Basel III on lending to SMEs. Those that can borrow on a secured basis could
benefit because collateralised lending reduces the lender's LGD and so the risk
weights applied to these borrowers.
Basel III's explicit allowance of the use of internal LGD estimates has given
banks greater incentives to manage and mitigate potential loss severity in order
to benefit from reduced risk weightings. This might strengthen banks' efforts to
apply prudent lending standards, enhance risk management, and monitor collateral
and covenant compliance in corporate loan portfolios. However, it is challenging
to compile statistically robust LGD data. An LGD observation requires that
borrowers actually default, which is a relatively rare event for many asset
classes.
For a detailed look at how Basel III is changing the mix of credit exposures on
the balance sheets of the 16 European G-SIBs, see Fitch's Special Report "Basel
III: Shifting the Credit Landscape," on www.fitchratings.com.