(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, May 04 (Fitch) : Indonesia's auto industry is likely to register modest growth during 2014, driven by launches of low-cost green cars that tap demand from the country's vast population of medium and low-income consumers, Fitch Ratings says. The more affordable and energy efficient cars are helping to counter the effects of rising prices in the broader car market, higher borrowing costs and slowing economic growth on consumers. Domestic car sales rose by 11% yoy to 328,534 units in 1Q14, data from Indonesia's Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) showed. Fitch expects this growth trend to continue during the rest of 2014, the first full year following the implementation in 2013 of tax breaks and other incentives by the government to encourage production of affordable, energy-efficient cars. The growth outlook for Indonesia's affordable, energy-efficient auto segment is robust because the cars cater to more price-conscious consumers. Prices of some of these models may be as much as 50% less than a small hatchback car from the same manufacturer. Manufacturers in this segment are likely to be in a better position to compete and defend their market share, especially during a downturn in auto demand. Sales growth in 1Q14 was largely driven by newly launched affordable, energy-efficient cars, such as Toyota's Agya, Daihatsu's Ayla, Suzuki's Wagon and Honda's Brio. In 1Q14, car sales in this segment reached 43,999 units, or 13% of total car sales. Toyota's Agya was the top-selling model in 1Q14 with a 47% share of low-cost green cars, followed by Daihatsu's Ayla (29%), Suzuki's Wagon R(13%), and Honda's Brio (11%). Auto retailers say they expect gross margins for these affordable cars to be similar to margins for other cars, despite their lower selling prices. However, Fitch expects their EBITDA margins to be slightly lower because selling and other expenses will be similar to that incurred for other types of cars. Contacts: Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6800 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Matt Jamieson Senior Director +61 2 8256 0366 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.