(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: German Banks here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Positive momentum for the German banking industry from better economic growth will be limited by ultra-low interest rates, Fitch Ratings says. German banks are particularly restricted in their ability to earn money when rates are so low because they have healthy deposit bases. Our outlook for the sector is therefore stable, despite our expectation of a 1.5% rise in German GDP and improved economic prospects in the eurozone. Low interest rates limit potential to improve margins. Loan growth will also remain cautious in 2014 as banks undergo the ECB's comprehensive assessment, particularly weaker Landesbanken and commercial real estate banks, which are likely to come out in the bottom quartile. DZ Bank, a large central institution for the German cooperative banking group, is also likely to find the review challenging. These banks have loan concentrations in riskier areas, on which the asset-quality review is likely to concentrate, and thinner capital. Some Landesbanken have large real estate, renewable energy and shipping loans, while commercial real estate banks' exposures to peripheral Europe could leave them at risk. DZ Bank also has large vulnerable assets including ABS, peripheral European exposures and shipping loans. If there is any capital shortfall at DZ Bank, it is likely to be addressed by its cooperative group, GFG, as in the past. Of the three large private-sector banks - Deutsche, Unicredit Bank and Commerzbank - the last would face the greatest challenge if extreme assumptions are used in the stress test. It is relatively more exposed to asset classes that might be the focus of the ECB review, such as commercial real estate, shipping and public sector, and its risk-weighted capitalisation is lowest of the three. Most of the savings and cooperative banks are excluded from the ECB's assessment, leaving them better placed to benefit from economic growth, especially as they have large domestic retail and SME franchises. As they account for around two-thirds of Germany's retail deposits, net interest income is likely to be squeezed again in 2014, but we expect overall earnings to be only slightly weaker as both groups keep their pricing discipline. In the medium term, elements of Basel III, and progress towards Banking Union and bank resolution in the EU also pose challenges for some German banks. Those with weak business models and dependence on the country's safe-haven status for wholesale funding will face pressure if they fail to adapt. However, we believe regulatory changes are unlikely to significantly alter the business and risk profiles of savings bank and cooperative banking groups. Restructuring pressure is mounting, with low revenue growth and changing regulation eroding some of the German banks' funding advantage in the wholesale markets. Further business model adjustments and cost-cutting may be needed to ensure sufficient internal capital generation. Earnings growth from an economic pickup could offset these. For more details on our expectations for German banks, see "2014 Outlook: German Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director Financial Institutions +49 69 76 80 76 113 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1154, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.