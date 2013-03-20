Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Banks: Mid-Tier Most
Under PressureHONG KONG/LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Lower earnings growth at
Chinese banks is
likely to weaken internal capital generation and put further
pressure on capital
in 2013-2014, Fitch Ratings says.
Earnings growth of Chinese commercial banks slowed noticeably in
2012, with
aggregate net profit rising 19% against an unsustainably high
36% in 2011 and
2010. Slowing earnings can be temporarily offset by cutting
expenses and
impairment charges, but longer term more capital will be needed
to sustain
aggressive asset growth and remain compliant with tougher
regulatory buffers.
As we expected, the main sources of earnings pressure were:
rising funding costs
as liquidity further weakened; rapid growth of non-loan credit,
which tends to
be lower yielding; and slower growth of net fees and
commissions. We expect all
these trends to intensify in 2013-2014, and be exacerbated by
further moves
toward interest rate liberalisation, which will lift already
rising funding
costs.
Another critical factor clouding the 2013-2014 profit outlook is
Chinese banks'
low impairment charges, which have noticeably lagged behind
overall credit
growth. Loan loss reserves have been rising - reaching 2.8% of
total commercial
bank loans at end-2012 (2010: 2.5%) - but this fails to take
into account the
large and growing portion of new bank credit being extended
outside loan
portfolios, where reserves are typically nil.
Shifting greater amounts of credit into such channels allows
Chinese banks to
temporarily maintain low impairment charges and preserve net
income, but this
comes at the expense of weaker future loss-absorption capacity.
Even a modest
turn in the credit cycle could result in much higher credit
costs than in recent
years. The aggregate net profit of commercial banks totalled
USD197bn in 2012,
compared with a total stock of bank-related credit of nearly
USD14.5trn,
highlighting how quickly rising credit costs could significantly
erode
profitability.
Although Chinese banks' performance appears solid by global
comparison, headline
profit data can be misleading. Subtracting dividends and other
charges, growth
of retained earnings was below growth in assets and business
volume, which were
18% and 20% in 2012, respectively (the latter figure our
estimate). Unable to
grow equity to a level commensurate with global peers, Chinese
banks remain
among the most thinly capitalised across all emerging markets.
This raises the
possibility of significant dividend cuts in 2013-2014 and the
need for fresh
capital injections.
Thin capital, weakening profitability and liquidity, rising
exposure to shadow
banking, and continued aggressive growth are particular concerns
for China's
mid-tier banks, and were among the key drivers of our downgrades
of the
Viability Ratings of China CITIC Bank, Industrial Bank, and Ping
An Bank in
February 2013.
Fitch is hosting a teleconference to discuss its latest ratings
actions on
Chinese, Japanese and Hong Kong banks at 4pm Hong Kong/Beijing
time today.
