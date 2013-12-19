(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the Las
Vegas Sands Corp's
(LVS Corp) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and maintains
the Rating Outlook
at Positive following the company's announcement that it will no
longer be
pursuing its proposed integrated resort development in Spain.
Fitch also affirms
the company's credit facilities at its U.S., Macao and Singapore
subsidiaries at
'BBB-'. See the full list of rating actions at the end of the
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
LVS's cancelation of its plan in Spain reinforces Fitch's
Positive Outlook on
the company's IDR and increases the likelihood of the company's
being upgraded
to investment grade within the next 12-24 months. The risks
associated with the
project included its large scope and Spain being an untested
market for
largescale casino resorts amidst a weak economic environment in
Europe. The
company was considering spending up to $36 billion to develop
the project over
multiple phases.
The risks were amplified by a chance that the project could have
overlapped with
other largescale projects in Asia, the timing of which is
uncertain and hinges
on the legalization and licensing processes in the relevant
jurisdictions (e.g.
Japan, Korea, etc.). The Spain project was seen by Fitch as one
of the more
significant impediments to an upgrade to investment grade when
Fitch affirmed
LVS's IDR at 'BB+' and revised the Rating Outlook to Positive
earlier this
month.
The critical factor Fitch will be monitoring when considering an
upgrade in the
IDR to 'BBB-' will be LVS continuing to establish a long-term
track record of
maintaining prudent financial policies with respect to
maintaining low leverage
while returning cash to shareholders and developing its next
project in Macao.
Fitch will be looking for the company to maintain ample
financial flexibility
with respect to liquidity and/or low leverage in anticipation of
potential new
development opportunities such as Japan and/or Korea.
With consolidated gross/net leverage at less than 3x/2x and a
free cash flow
(FCF; after regular dividends) run-rate in excess of $1 billion,
Fitch believes
that LVS's credit profile has the flexibility for maintaining an
investment
grade IDR even in a scenario of taking on multiple largescale
projects at the
same time and/or, to a point, ramping up shareholder value
initiatives further.
Financial ratios have been aided by strong performance in Macao
and lack of
meaningful growth capex. Macao property EBITDA for the LTM
period ending Sept.
30, 2013 grew by 49% to $2.7 billion, well exceeding Fitch's
initial base case
for 2013 of $2 billion. Growth capex has been moderating as LVS
has been winding
down work on Sands Cotai Central and the construction on the
$2.7 billion
Parisian capex spending is in the early stages of ramping up.
For 2014, Fitch expects Macao growth to moderate (15% growth in
EBITDA per
Fitch's base case) and the construction of the Parisian to ramp
up ($1.8 billion
of total capex for 2014 projected by the company). Therefore,
the next 12 months
could be a better gauge of LVS's financial policy with respect
to balancing
shareholder-friendly activity with maintaining low leverage.
Fitch's sensitivity analysis, which incorporates run-rate annual
dividends and
share buybacks at $2.2 billion and $900 million, respectively,
allows for ample
financial flexibility to accommodate the aforementioned
development uncertainty.
If the company increases leverage due to a ramp-up of
shareholder-friendly
activity, there will be less cushion relative to Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
and could preclude an upgrade.
Besides having only a short track record of maintaining a strong
balance sheet,
and lacking public financial policy guidance, governance related
concerns
include lack of a corporate level CFO and the FCPA
investigations conducted by
Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.
For a more complete analysis see Fitch's rating comment dated
Dec. 3, 2013 and
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight series report on LVS dated July
11, 2013
(available at www.fitchratings.com).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
--Maintaining leverage below 4x on a gross basis and 3x on a net
basis for an
extended period with some cushion relative to potential new
development
opportunities;
--Keeping to its articulated financial policies including
contributing at least
25% equity towards projects;
--Favorable resolution of inquiries and lawsuits related to
governance matters
discussed above.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Leverage exceeding 5x on a gross basis and 4x on a net basis
for an extended
period, likely driven by pursuing multiple largescale projects
at once;
--Deviating from to its articulated financial policies including
contributing at
least 25% equity towards projects; ---Loss of a
license/concession as a result
of inquiries related to governance matters discussed above.
The one-notch uplift on the LVS LLC secured credit facility
could be
reconsidered if the company does not maintain ownership of
international assets,
and standalone leverage remained high at the U.S. restricted
group.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Las Vegas Sands Corp.
--IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive.
Las Vegas Sands LLC
--IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive;
--US$1.25 billion secured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--US$2.25 billion secured term loan B at 'BBB-'.
Sands China Ltd. (Sands China)
--IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive.
VML US Finance LLC (VML US)
--IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive;
--US$500 million Macao secured revolving credit facility at
'BBB-';
--US$3.2 billion Macao secured term loan at 'BBB-'.
Marina Bay Sands Pte. Ltd. (MBS)
--IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Positive;
--SGD 500 million Singapore secured revolving credit facility at
'BBB-';
--SGD 4.6 billion Singapore secured term loan at 'BBB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Paladino, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Michael Simonton, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
