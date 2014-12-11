(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals (Strategic Industry Evolution to Continue; M&A Reduces Rating Headroom) here LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes 2015 will be a transitional year for global pharma companies as they continue to evolve their business models and position themselves for structural changes in the industry. Accordingly, we have revised the rating outlook to negative as we expected rating headroom for Fitch-rated pharmaceutical companies to remain under pressure in 2015. This is reflected in the Negative Outlook on 28% of the Fitch-rated global pharma universe (Amgen, BMS, Merck, Bayer). There was one downgrade in the sector during 2014 (AstraZeneca). Financial flexibility has been eroded during 2014 on the back of a sharp rise in debt-funded M&A activity as companies focus on boosting scale in therapeutic areas and consumer healthcare. They are also improving R&D productivity to manage increasing costs and risks of bringing new drugs to market. Fitch's sector outlook remains stable, reflecting that underlying long-term growth drivers remain intact, characterised by an ageing and growing world population leading towards an increase of chronic and lifestyle diseases, ongoing emerging-market investments in healthcare, and treatment and technology advances. However, we also factor in the intensifying efforts of healthcare authorities to reduce costs, improve outcomes and focus on patient value. As a result, we expect stable operating performance in 2015. Continued M&A, pressure towards increasing shareholder returns (particularly for US players), as well as the growing exposure to potentially rising interest rates as a result of increased debt levels across the sector are key rating risks. In addition, the industry's focus on scale in selected therapeutic areas over diversification, the execution and integration of recent corporate activity, as well as risks and costs bringing the competitive late state R&D pipeline to market may lead to pressures on the business risk profile of individual players. In aggregate, we expect global pharma sector to continue to display a strong investment grade credit profile, supported by favourable underlying demographics, emerging market growth, and anticipated innovation in specialist treatment areas, with rating underpinned by strong and above average profitability and cash generation. Fitch believes that stretched rating profiles could be repaired assuming a careful focus on capital allocation in the sector. The full report, '2015 Outlook: Global Pharmaceuticals' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1 312 368 3147 Roma Patel, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1465 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.