(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 19 (Fitch) Macao has remained
largely unaffected
by the slowdown in China, highlighting the economy's underlying
credit
resilience, says Fitch Ratings. Stronger-than-expected economic
performance so
far this year is underpinned by a competitive gaming industry
and continuing
strength in income growth in neighbouring China - the largest
origin of visitors
for tourism and gaming-dependent Macao.
Macao's real GDP was up by 10.5% year-on-year in H113. Activity
was boosted by a
16% surge in gaming revenue (in line with the pace from a year
ago), and
reflected in the steady rise in tourism and service exports. We
now see upside
risk to our full-year forecast of 8.5% growth.
A key reason for the growth outperformance has been the strong
flow of visitor
arrivals. In the first seven months of this year, overall
visitor arrivals were
up 4% over the same period the year before, with those from
China up 10% -
higher than the 7% a year before. The share of Chinese tourists
now accounts for
about 60% of the total. Therefore the inflow and spending
proclivity of Chinese
tourists has become increasingly important for the health of
Macao's gaming
industry, and its overall economy.
Macao's numbers shed light on the broader issue of China's
economic health and
rebalancing. Fitch believes that a fundamental aspect for China
to successfully
rebalance, without raising credit concerns, is for consumption
growth to hold
up. Macao's numbers, although reflecting only a small part of
the story,
nonetheless point to steady Chinese household consumption.
Another reason for Macao's resilience is the rising importance
of the mass
market business in its gaming sector. This increasingly
insulates the economy
from a downturn in the VIP segment which is more susceptible to
an official
crackdown on shadow banking in China. Additional infrastructure
improvement and
the development of Henqin Island should support mass market
growth in excess of
VIP growth for the foreseeable future.
Moreover, the gaming industry remains supply-constrained
relative to demand.
This provides a buffer, and allows operators to re-segment
capacity toward
either the mass market or VIP segment. Finally, casino
operators' healthy
balance sheets provide scope to subsidise financing to VIP
junkets in the event
of a downturn in activity.
The upshot is that Macao's economy and credit profile have
remained firm despite
its heavy reliance on the gaming sector and high exposure to
China country risk.
This reflects a reasonably steady consumption picture in China
as well as
intrinsic industry strengths, which provides a buffer against
any unexpected
downturn.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
