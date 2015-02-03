(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) Key factors of Canada's economy
including
unsustainable levels of consumer indebtedness, some
overvaluation in the housing
market, and the recent drop in low oil prices could have
spillover effects for
Canadian banks, says Fitch Ratings. While these are partly
offset by banks'
resilient past operating performance and government-sponsored
mortgage
insurance, Fitch expects Canadian bank earnings to slow as banks
shift their
focus away from consumer businesses.
"The downside risk to the Canadian consumer is growing as
personal debt has
increased to keep pace with home price growth," says Justin
Fuller, Senior
Director. "While we do not expect consumers or the housing
market in Canada to
face a hard landing at this juncture, bank earnings may still
feel the pinch."
Home prices in Canada have surged in recent years as low
interest rates and
government support for mortgages have spurred demand from
domestic and
international buyers. Canadian banks have benefitted as this
activity boosted
balance sheets and fueled some construction lending. However,
mortgage-related
consumer assets represent more than half of Canadian bank
balance sheets, making
a future shift in earnings mix toward capital markets and wealth
management
likely in order to offset a potentially slowing consumer.
In addition, the Canadian economy is very sensitive to global
oil prices. Banks'
explicit exposure to the oil and gas industry, while likely
manageable, could
become more worrisome if oil prices remain at current levels for
an extended
period and there is some spillover into the overall economy
which impacts
Canadian employment levels.
On Jan. 23, 2015, Fitch completed a peer review of the seven
large Canadian
financial institutions in its portfolio. All ratings were
affirmed and Rating
Outlooks remained Stable.
Canadian bank earnings have been strong in the past few years.
While Fitch
believes earnings will likely slow from their consumer
businesses, capital
ratios remain adequate and balance sheet liquidity and funding
is strong,
thereby supporting ratings.
Contact:
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison St
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Canadian Banks:
Nearing A Tipping
Point
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.