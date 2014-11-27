(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Hong Kong life insurers' new business sales are likely to remain steady in the short term, underpinned by the continued influx of buyers from Mainland China, Fitch Ratings says in a new report. In addition, the territory's ageing population and rising affluence are likely to drive demand for medical and health insurance. These trends underpin Fitch's stable sector outlook for Hong Kong's life and non-life insurance markets in 2015. The credit profiles of life and non-life insurance companies in Hong Kong will continue to be supported by continued business growth, sound operating profitability and steady capitalisation. These will help to offset the slower sales of investment-linked policies, which is already evident in 2014 due to the introduction of stricter regulation of the sales practices of these products. The agency expects Chinese yuan-denominated life insurance policies to remain popular in the near term in view of the Chinese currency's steady trend against the Hong Kong dollar. Hong Kong life insurers cede their yuan liabilities to Chinese reinsurers due to the limited availability of yuan investment instruments in Hong Kong. While this mitigates the foreign-exchange risk and liquidity risk, it raises the concentration risks related to reliance on Chinese reinsurers. Fitch does not expect materially lower underwriting margin in the non-life sector, although the pricing conditions in certain longer-tailed business lines, such as compulsory employees' compensation insurance, remain competitive. The overall combined ratio of the non-life sector in Hong Kong averaged 88.5% over the past five years despite a fragmented market. Hong Kong's insurance regulator has proposed the adoption of a risk-based capital (RBC) framework to regulate insurers' solvency requirements and it is in the midst of conducting a public consultation on the proposal. Fitch does not expect the introduction of an RBC regime to lead to a material change in the capital management strategy of the major insurers, which are mostly subsidiaries of large international insurance groups. However, market consolidation could follow if smaller insurers with limited scale are not able to improve their capital efficiency to meet new requirements. The sector outlook may be revised to negative if insurers suffer severe underwriting volatility due to pricing competition in several compulsory business lines, such as employees' compensation insurance and motor third-party insurance. It could also be triggered by significant deterioration in solvency capital due to extreme market volatility, impairment of investments or a dramatic downward shift of the interest rate curve over a prolonged period. The report, "2015 Outlook: Hong Kong Insurance Sector", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Hong Kong Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.