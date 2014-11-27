(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, November 26 (Fitch) Hong Kong life insurers' new
business sales are
likely to remain steady in the short term, underpinned by the
continued influx
of buyers from Mainland China, Fitch Ratings says in a new
report. In addition,
the territory's ageing population and rising affluence are
likely to drive
demand for medical and health insurance.
These trends underpin Fitch's stable sector outlook for Hong
Kong's life and
non-life insurance markets in 2015. The credit profiles of life
and non-life
insurance companies in Hong Kong will continue to be supported
by continued
business growth, sound operating profitability and steady
capitalisation. These
will help to offset the slower sales of investment-linked
policies, which is
already evident in 2014 due to the introduction of stricter
regulation of the
sales practices of these products.
The agency expects Chinese yuan-denominated life insurance
policies to remain
popular in the near term in view of the Chinese currency's
steady trend against
the Hong Kong dollar. Hong Kong life insurers cede their yuan
liabilities to
Chinese reinsurers due to the limited availability of yuan
investment
instruments in Hong Kong. While this mitigates the
foreign-exchange risk and
liquidity risk, it raises the concentration risks related to
reliance on Chinese
reinsurers.
Fitch does not expect materially lower underwriting margin in
the non-life
sector, although the pricing conditions in certain longer-tailed
business lines,
such as compulsory employees' compensation insurance, remain
competitive. The
overall combined ratio of the non-life sector in Hong Kong
averaged 88.5% over
the past five years despite a fragmented market.
Hong Kong's insurance regulator has proposed the adoption of a
risk-based
capital (RBC) framework to regulate insurers' solvency
requirements and it is in
the midst of conducting a public consultation on the proposal.
Fitch does not
expect the introduction of an RBC regime to lead to a material
change in the
capital management strategy of the major insurers, which are
mostly subsidiaries
of large international insurance groups. However, market
consolidation could
follow if smaller insurers with limited scale are not able to
improve their
capital efficiency to meet new requirements.
The sector outlook may be revised to negative if insurers suffer
severe
underwriting volatility due to pricing competition in several
compulsory
business lines, such as employees' compensation insurance and
motor third-party
insurance. It could also be triggered by significant
deterioration in solvency
capital due to extreme market volatility, impairment of
investments or a
dramatic downward shift of the interest rate curve over a
prolonged period.
The report, "2015 Outlook: Hong Kong Insurance Sector", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Hong
Kong Insurance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.