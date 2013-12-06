(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining
Bank of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd's (BoC; 'Restricted Default'(RD)) covered
bonds - rated 'B' -
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The covered bonds, secured by Cypriot assets, were originally
placed on RWN on
28 March 2013 and the RWN was subsequently maintained on 17
September 2013 (see
"Fitch Downgrades BOC and CPB's Cypriot Covered Bonds to
'B'/RWN'" and "Fitch
Maintains BOC's Cypriot Covered Bonds on Rating Watch Negative"
on
www.fitchratings.com)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bonds remain on RWN pending Fitch's review of the
impact of the
current economic environment on the performance of the
residential mortgage
portfolio. Furthermore, Fitch is still assessing the impact of
the
recapitalisation plan on the bank's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
By way of exception to the agency's covered bond rating
criteria, Fitch no
longer uses the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as a
starting point for
its credit risk assessment of BoC's covered bonds. However, once
BoC's IDR is no
longer 'RD', the rating of the covered bonds could potentially
be affected by
movements in BoC's IDR. The rating of the covered bonds would be
vulnerable to a
deterioration of the performance of the residential mortgage
portfolio.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paolo Sala
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 292
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta,1
20123, Milan
Italy
Secondary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 8790 87 206
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 13 May
2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'EMEA RMBS Master
Rating Criteria'
dated 6 June 2013, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria',
dated 6 June 2013
and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity &
Refinance Stress
Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity & Refinance
Stress Addendum â€“
Effective 14 November 2012 to 3 June 2013
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.