(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
British American
Tobacco plc's (BAT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured
ratings of 'A-' as well as its Short-Term IDR of 'F2' on Rating
Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is shown at the end of this
commentary
The ratings remain on RWN pending the completion of the agreed
proposal by BAT's
board to merge with its 42% owned associate Reynolds American
Inc. (RAI). Fitch
is likely to downgrade BAT's IDR by two notches on the back of
the company's
post-merger profile, which will benefit from an enhanced
geographic footprint
but will be burdened by increased leverage. The process of
approvals is
proceeding well and the company expects to complete the
transaction during the
third quarter of 2017. Should however the transaction be called
off, Fitch would
reassess whether this could lead BAT to adopt a more aggressive
financial policy
or whether its leverage on a standalone basis, which is
currently high for the
current 'A-' rating, could continue its recent steady decline.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RAI Deal Increases Leverage: Based on the terms of the proposal
agreed by BAT's
and RAI's Boards in January 2017, BAT plans to finance the
acquisition price of
the 57.8% it does not own by offering cash of USD24.5bn (GBP20
billion) and a
large equity component of USD25.1 billion. BAT will also take on
USD10.3 billion
of RAI's debt, which it will treat as pari passu with its own
debt. We calculate
that BAT's consolidated funds from operations (FFO)-based net
leverage could
rise in 2017 on a pro forma basis, when the transaction should
close, to over
5.5x (equating to net debt/consolidated EBITDA of between 4.0x
and 4.5x in
2017), up from 2016's 3.7x (2.6x based on net debt/ EBITDA).
Scope for Subsequent Deleveraging: BAT has historically targeted
a net
debt/EBITDA ratio of between 1.5x to 2.5x and it is proving, by
utilising equity
for the RAI transaction, that it values its investment-grade
rating. Management
confirmed that following the merger it intends to prioritise the
allocation of
cash flow to paying down debt, and so expect to reduce net
debt/EBITDA to 3.0x
by 2019.
We estimate strong annual consolidated FCF of on average GBP1.5
billion and
project that FFO adjusted leverage should drop to between 4.5x
and 5.0x (equal
to approximately 3.5x net debt/EBITDA) by the financial year to
December 2019
(FY19). However, this level of leverage can only currently
support a 'BBB' IDR.
This takes into account BAT's pro forma strong business profile
and
profitability, which are compatible with an 'A' category rating.
Strong, Stable Business Profile: The ratings continue to reflect
BAT's position
as a leading international tobacco company, with the prospect,
after the merger,
of becoming the largest industry player with a 24% market share
of the global
market excluding China. BAT's operations are supported by the
diversity of its
portfolio of brands and of the countries it operates in.
Following the merger,
BAT will combine a strong concentration in the profitable US
market with steady
cash flow from Canada, western Europe, Australia and - we
estimate - between 20%
and 25% of profits from high-growth emerging markets.
Scope for Profit Growth: The inclusion of RAI as a fully owned
subsidiary will
boost BAT's scope to continue to make progress on its cost
rationalisation
programmes and support further improvements in its operating
profit margin
thanks to USD400 million targeted synergies and RAI's higher
margin than BAT's.
Attractive US Tobacco Industry: We calculate that as a result of
the merger with
RAI, BAT would derive 45% of its profits from the US market. The
US cigarette
industry remains in secular decline, typically in a range of 3%
to 4% per year
in terms of cigarette volumes, but the industry benefits from an
oligopoly
structure with essentially three players commanding over 90% of
volumes. RAI is
the second largest, and has a track record of consistent price
increases that
compensate for volume declines.
Lower Tobacco Litigation Risks: Fitch believes the risk of
tobacco litigation
court cases leading to major payouts by tobacco companies has
significantly
abated in the US market. In our view the plan to ban menthol
cigarettes - which
generate more than 50% of RAI's revenues - seems less likely
now. However, the
risk of this adverse regulatory event has not fully disappeared
and its
materialisation could affect BAT's profits in the US following
the merger in the
coming years.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
In a post-RAI merger scenario, BAT would have an initially very
high pro forma
annualised net leverage of over 5.5x for a 'BBB' rated tobacco
company ('BBB'
FFO adjusted net leverage median is 3.5x; 'BB' is 4.5x) and this
would fall in
2019 (second full year) below 5.0x. The company's operational
profile supports a
higher rating than those medians. BAT would remain the3
second-largest player in
the US (after Altria rated 'A-') and internationally (after PMI
rated 'A' with
Negative Outlook). However, on a consolidated basis, BAT would
become slightly
larger than current industry leader PMI. It will continue to
enjoy similarly
strong EBITDA margins compared to major tobacco peers and have a
very strong FCF
margin (post dividends) of between 6% and 8%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- BAT acquires full control of RAI for USD24.4 billion (GBP20
billion) cash in
2H 2017;
- BAT assumes USD13 billion (GBP10.6 billion) of RAI debt;
- organic annual revenue and profit growth in the low single
digits for both the
BAT and RAI businesses
- USD/GBP exchange rate of 0.82;
- capex as percentage of pro forma sales averaging 3.7% over
2017-2020;
- acquisition synergies of GBP160 million in FY18, GBP346
million in FY19 and
GBP404 million in FY20
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
Subject to BAT not proceeding with a merger with RAI, Fitch
would affirm the IDR
at the current level based on the following parameters:
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 3.0x;
- FCF margin recovering above 3%, reflecting a stable operating
environment and
more conservative shareholder remuneration;
- FFO fixed charge cover staying above 6.0x.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
Upon conclusion of the merger Fitch would downgrade BAT's rating
by up to two
notches in the following circumstances:
- the expectation that BAT's FFO adjusted net leverage will
remain above 3.5x
for over two years;
- FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2015: 6.1x).
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: The group currently has strong liquidity with,
over the coming
10 years, no more than 10% of total debt maturing in any
12-month period, cash
balances averaging GBP1.5 billion to GBP 2 billion and a GBP3
billion committed
revolving bank facility due May 2021 and undrawn as at 31
December 2016. The
company has arranged a USD25 billion bridge facility to fund the
RAI transaction
and also has bank commitments to increase to GBP6 billion its
RCF. Under the
bridge facility it will need to refinance - most likely in the
bond markets -
USD15 billion over the first two years since closing and USD5
billion within
three years from closing, which we think is achievable.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Due to exchange
control regulations
in the countries where this cash was held at end December 2016,
Fitch has
treated GBP157 million as restricted cash.
-Preferred dividends and minorities cash adjustment: We added
GBP745 million
dividends received from associates (net of dividends paid to
minorities) in our
computation of FFO in FY16.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
