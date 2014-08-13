(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, August 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
its ratings on
Cosmos Bank, Taiwan (Cosmos) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch previously placed Cosmos' ratings on RWP following the
announcement of its
acquisition by China Development Financial Holding Corporation
(CDFHC) in
February 2014. The agency expects to resolve the Rating Watch
after the two
parties complete a share swap that will result in Cosmos
becoming a 100%
subsidiary of CDFHC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
The RWP continues to reflect Fitch's view that Cosmos' ratings
will benefit from
support from CDFHC once the share swap is completed. The agency
believes CDFHC,
whose two principal subsidiaries are KGI Securities (KGI) and
China Development
Industrial Bank (CDIB), has a stronger credit profile than
Cosmos, anchored by
its strong position in the brokerage and principal investment
market in Taiwan,
a track record of healthy earnings generation and a direct
investment portfolio
fully funded by its own equity. CDFHC, on a stand-alone basis,
has adequate
capitalisation and is moderately leveraged. CDFHC is highly
likely to support
Cosmos if needed because Cosmos forms a core part of CDFHC's
strategy to
establish a diversified universal banking group.
Cosmos' stand-alone credit profile is likely to strengthen with
the integration
of CDIB's corporate banking and global financial markets
business. The
integration will result in an enhanced funding profile for
Cosmos in terms of
diversity, stability and costs, an improved franchise with
larger scale and more
complete product/service platform, access to group resources for
cross-selling,
and a more diversified credit exposure with smaller proportion
of higher-risk
unsecured personal lending.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
Cosmos' new ratings would be determined based on Fitch's
assessment of the
credit profile of CDFHC, including that of its subsidiaries KGI
and CDIB, the
risks that Cosmos will bring to the group profile and Cosmos'
status and
strategic importance within the group. This is based on Fitch's
view that
Cosmos' stand-alone credit profile may remain weaker than that
of CDFHC in the
coming two years because of a rapid asset expansion plan that
could weigh on its
asset quality if it is not well-managed.
The rating actions are as follows:
Cosmos:
National Long-Term Rating of 'BBB+(twn)'; RWP maintained
National Short-Term Rating of 'F2(twn)'; RWP maintained
Contacts:
Primary Analysts
Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+886 2 8175 7605
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analysts
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)'for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
