(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Groupama S.A.'s undated deeply subordinated debt (ISIN FR0010533414) 'B-' rating on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). Groupama's other ratings are unaffected by the rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS The maintained RWP on the undated deeply subordinated debt reflects Fitch's view that management will resume coupon payments in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will likely upgrade the undated deeply subordinated debt's rating to 'BB-' if Groupama resumes coupon payments on 22 October 2013.