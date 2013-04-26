(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains HSBC Bank
(Uruguay)
S.A.'s Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
ratings (IDRs), as
well as National Long-term and Support ratings on Rating Watch
Negative as the
bank's acquisition by Colombia's Banco GNB Sudameris SA is still
pending
regulatory approval. A full list of ratings follows at the end
of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs, National Scale and Support Ratings
reflect the
bank's solid ownership structure and its shareholder's strong
commitment to the
bank. Fitch considers HSBC Bank (Uruguay) to be of limited
strategic importance
for its shareholder given the announcement of the sale of the
entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Watch will be resolved once the transaction is
approved by Uruguayan
and Colombian regulators, which is expected during the second or
third quarter
of 2013. HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s IDRs, National Scale and Support
ratings will be
likely downgraded once a full review of the new shareholder's
capacity and
willingness to provide support or the intrinsic financial
profile of the bank in
Uruguay. Fitch rates Banco GNB Sudameris SA's Long-term Foreign
and Local
Currency IDRs 'BB+'.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s intrinsic financial profile is affected by
its small size,
thin capitalization, low, although improving, profitability, and
a relatively
high loan and deposits concentration. Additionally, as is the
case with most
other Uruguayan banks, the bank's balance sheet is highly
dollarized. On the
other hand, the bank has sound asset quality and ample
liquidity.
In Fitch's opinion, the main challenge the bank faces in 2013,
and that could
affect its intrinsic financial profile, is to navigate the
transition period
once the acquisition by the new shareholder is approved without
losing a
significant amount of clients and business. If the bank is able
to retain its
client base after the acquisition, and if operating revenues
continue to improve
while it maintains adequate asset quality and liquidity, and it
improves its
capital adequacy ratios, Fitch would view this as a positive for
the banks's
financial profile.
CREDIT PROFILE
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s operating revenues have grown along with
the bank's
expansion since 2008, leading to a net profit in 2012 after four
years of
negative results; which was a consequence of hefty investments
related to its
expansion plan, and the losses due to the banks position in U.S.
Dollars. Fitch
expects the bank's profitability to continue to improve,
although it will be
heavily correlated with its success in retaining its client
base.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay)'s asset quality is healthy. At Dec. 31,
2012, its past due
loans accounted for a low 0.17% of the total and reserve
coverage was ample.
The bank's capital base is somewhat low (Fitch Core Capital
ratio of 8.42% as of
Dec. 31, 2012), although this is in line with the HSBC Group's
capital
allocation policy; which may change under the management of its
new shareholder.
Its main funding source is its deposit base and its liquidity is
ample, with
very liquid assets representing 37.3% of total deposits and
short term funds.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay) offers commercial banking services to
important clients of
the HSBC Group as well as personal banking services to high
income individuals.
HSBC Bank (Uruguay) is fully owned by HSBC Latin America
Holdings (UK) Limited,
which in turn is a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings Plc.
The following ratings for HSBC Bank (Uruguay)remain on Rating
Watch Negative:
--Foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'
--Local currency IDR 'BBB+'
--National long-term rating 'AAA(uy)'
--Support rating '2'
