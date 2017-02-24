(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
maintained the Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) on Hengdeli Holdings Limited's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'B+' and its senior unsecured rating of 'B+'
with Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'.
Resolution of the RWN hinges on the outcome of an extraordinary
general meeting
(EGM) of shareholders regarding a proposal to dispose of its
core operations.
Fitch expects Hengdeli's operating scale to be substantially
reduced should the
disposal be completed, and therefore no longer justify the 'B+'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Persistent Market Weakness: Hengdeli's sales continued to
decline in all its
markets in 1H16. Revenue of the retail businesses in Hong Kong
and China dropped
by 16% and 10% yoy, respectively. In particular, revenue of
Harvest Max, the
retailer selling jewellery and low- to mid-end watches in Hong
Kong, plunged by
45% as tourist arrivals remained sluggish. Despite the recent
pick up in luxury
spending in Hong Kong and China, Fitch does not expect a
sustained recovery of
luxury watch spending as the market seems to be fundamentally
changed by the
persistent economic slowdown and new retail formats.
Asset Disposal Uncertain: Hengdeli announced at the end of 2016
it planned to
dispose of Xinyu Group, the retail and wholesale operations in
China, and
Harvest Max. The proposal is subject to independent
shareholders' approval at
the EGM, which Fitch expects to be held in late March at
earliest. The two
assets accounted for approximately 80% of total revenue in 2015.
A sale of the
assets will inject abundant liquidity that Hengdeli will use to
reduce debt
substantially, but at the cost of a severe shrinkage in
operating scale and the
loss of its position as the market leader in the retail of Swiss
watches in
China.
Continued Margin Pressure: Hengdeli's gross profit margin
narrowed to 27.2% in
1H16, from 28.1% in 2H15 and 30.5% in 1H15, primarily due to
higher sales
discounts in an attempt to clear inventory. EBITDA margin
remained flat at 6.2%
in 1H16 due to controls on distribution costs. Fitch expects
Hengdeli's EBITDA
margin to narrow to about 5% in the next two years amid the weak
market demand.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Hengdeli is weaker in terms of scale, profitability and interest
coverage than
other Fitch-rated retailing peers like Lifestyle International
Holdings Limited
(BB+/Negative) and Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited
(BB-/Negative). Hengdeli
has a larger operating scale and stronger market position than
Parkson Retail
Group Limited (B-/Negative), but only if it retains the Xinyu
Group and Harvest
Max operations.
Hengdeli has thinner margin, lower interest coverage and higher
leverage than
Reward Science And Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd.
(B+/Stable), a consumer
company in China that is rated at the same level. Hengdeli may
improve its
leverage by using the disposal proceeds to repay borrowings,
although this will
weaken its business profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Hengdeli
include:
- Lower gross margins for different business segments
- Mid- to high-single-digit percentage decline in sales in
2017-2018 due to
sustained market weakness
- Lower annual capex budget
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- The proposed disposal of Xinyu Group and Harvest Max is
approved at the EGM
- Sustained weakening in EBITDA margin to below 5%
- Persistent and material sales contraction in China and Hong
Kong
- FFO fixed-charge coverage sustained below 1.7x
Should the proposed disposal of Xinyu Group and Harvest Max be
rejected at the
EGM, Fitch will affirm the ratings at 'B+' with Stable Outlook.
LIQUIDITY
Worsening Liquidity Position: Hengdeli reported cash of CNY2.1bn
and current
borrowings of CNY2.2bn at end-June 2016. This compared with cash
of CNY1.9bn and
current borrowings of CNY704m at end-2015. Fitch expects the
company to face
challenges in its financial flexibility given the deteriorating
profitability
and shortening debt maturity, though there is no near-term
liquidity risk as
Hengdeli has unutilised bank facilities of over CNY4bn. Besides,
it has cut its
capital expenditure to CNY29m in 1H16 (2015: CNY159m), and Fitch
expects the
spending budget to continue to be conservative in the next few
years.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cathy Chao
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
