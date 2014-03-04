(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained Nokia
Corporation's
(Nokia) 'BB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings on Rating
Watch Positive (RWP), pending the closing of the disposal of
Nokia's Devices &
Services (D&S) activities to Microsoft Corporation (AA+/Stable).
Fitch placed Nokia on RWP at the time of the disposal
announcement in September
2013. Nokia continues to guide to a transaction close in 1Q14
and that it
intends to announce the results of its strategic evaluation
shortly afterwards.
Resolution of the RWP will include a formal review of the
underlying continuing
operations as well as an understanding of management's
intentions with respect
to the disposal proceeds and objectives for the long-term
capitalisation of the
business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Removing Handsets Weakness
The sale of the D&S business will bring to a close a period of
extreme stress in
the credit profile of the handset industry's former leading
manufacturer, which
at one time accounted for close to 40% handset unit volumes on a
consistent
basis. The pace of industry change, the accelerated advent of
the smartphone and
dominance of Apple's iOS and Google's Android as the industry's
leading
operating systems have seen Nokia's handsets business
increasingly marginalised.
The business has recorded significant losses and driven material
weakness in the
company's cash flows. Non-IFRS losses from discounted operations
were EUR667m in
2013 (EUR1.1bn in 2012) while net cash flow was negative
EUR1.2bn (2012:
negative EUR2.4bn).
NSN, Advanced Technologies Underpin Profile
Following the disposal, Nokia Solutions & Networks (NSN) and the
newly created
Advanced Technologies (the division housing Nokia's technology
licensing
activities) will form the most significant underlying business
drivers of the
group. NSN, which accounted for 89% of 2013 ongoing revenues,
has reported
increasingly solid results, although top-line performance
continues to reflect
decisions to exit low margin or unprofitable markets and
customer relationships.
Non-IFRS operating income of EUR1.1bn and a margin of 9.7% at
NSN in 2013
underlines the increasing resilience of this business. Advanced
Technologies is
expected to increase its annualised net revenue run-rate to
EUR600m following
the D&S disposal, while the division reported a non-IFRS
operating profit of
EUR329m and margin of 62.2% in FY13. Nokia's location/mapping
division (HERE)
provides a smaller (FY13 sales of EUR914m/non-IFRS margin 5.2%)
but nonetheless
important revenue stream.
Improved Earnings Visibility
Revenue pressures at NSN (both market driven and a function of
ongoing strategic
contract exits) continue to be expected in 2014. Fitch assumes
high single/low
double digit declines in our rating case. Revenue and margin
visibility at NSN
and Advanced Technologies is nonetheless expected to be far
better than under a
reporting perimeter that previously included the volatility and
weakness in the
D&S division. The sustainability of revenues and margins at NSN
will be an
important driver in determining any potential ratings upside for
Nokia, while a
separately reported division housing the company's licensing
activity increases
visibility of this high margin revenue stream.
Ratings Upside
Fitch continues to guide that closing of the transaction is
likely to result at
a minimum in the affirmation of the current rating and
assignment of a Stable
Outlook, but that potential exists for a one-notch upgrade.
The D&S disposal will remove the weakest and most challenging
part of the
business, a business that was burning cash at a run-rate of
around EUR300m per
quarter in 2013. Continuing operations generate healthy
underlying cash flow and
Nokia is expected to continue to manage the balance sheet
conservatively, ie on
a net cash basis. Fitch's confidence in the sustainability of
cash flows in the
underlying business, although this was materially down on the
previous year, is
the key driver to ratings upside from the current level. We
similarly view a
commitment to conservative financial policies and a net cash
position as
important for the rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
Closure of the D&S disposal along with signs the margin and cash
flow profile
currently presented by Nokia on a pro-forma basis are
sustainable.
Any positive rating action would be predicated on clarity over
management's
expectations for the company's long-term capital structure.
Fitch would expect
this to continue to include a net cash position.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
Failure of the proposed disposal to complete on a timely basis
would be likely
to lead at a minimum to the assignment of a Negative Outlook on
the current
ratings, subject to ongoing performance at both NSN and the D&S
division.
