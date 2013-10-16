Oct 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has maintained Northern Ireland Electricity Limited's (NIE) 'A-' senior unsecured rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The 'A-' rating of GBP400m notes due 2026 issued by NIE Finance plc also remains on RWN. The agency has affirmed NIE's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The affirmation of the Long-term IDR and the Stable Outlook reflect NIE's ties to its ultimate parent Electricity Supply Board (ESB; BBB+/Stable; senior unsecured BBB+) including full ownership, the fact that NIE's liquidity funding is provided by ESB and a back-to-back interest rate swap arrangements entered into by the two companies in April 2011.

The RWN continues to reflect the pending 'Transmission and Distribution Price Controls 2013-2017' (RP5) for NIE that could lead to a weaker standalone credit profile for the company and hence a downgrade of its senior unsecured rating. This is because a weaker standalone credit profile would not allow the senior unsecured rating of NIE to exceed that of ESB, even though NIE's IDR may remain unchanged at 'BBB+' due to the parent's support.

Fitch initially placed NIE on RWN on 17 May 2012 and has subsequently maintained the RWN on 16 November 2012, 31 January 2013, 30 April 2013 and 16 July 2013. This rating review is to comply with Fitch's internal guideline to review ratings on Rating Watch every three months following the initial six-month review.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Regulatory Review

The Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland (UReg) on 30 April 2013 referred NIE's final determination (FD) to the Competition Commission (CC). The CC will consider submissions and evidence from all relevant parties and form a judgement. Following an application by the CC in August, UReg agreed to the maximum allowed statutory extension of six months to 29 April 2014 for the CC to complete the final determination of NIE's price control. However, the CC has indicated that it expects to publish its provisional findings before the end of October 2013 and to deliver the final determination to UReg by the end of December 2013, following which UReg will consult for 28 days on the determination published by the CC prior to implementing the resolution as published by the CC. Fitch will likely maintain the RWN until a final decision is available and NIE's new business plan is analysed.

UReg published the FD for RP5 on 23 October 2012. NIE published its decision not to accept FD and UReg's proposed modifications to NIE's T&D licence on 20 November 2012. The current price control, RP4, had been extended from 1 October to 31 December 2012.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- A downgrade of ESB

- A negative rating action on NIE's senior unsecured rating would be considered if forecast post maintenance interest cover ratio (PMICR) falls below 1.4x and/or leverage (net adjusted debt/regulatory asset base) rises above 57.5%, both on a sustained basis.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- A positive rating action on ESB

- An affirmation on NIE's senior unsecured rating would be considered if the decision by the CC on the FD together with NIE's new business plan for RP5 leads to comfortably stronger credit metrics than those indicated in the negative rating triggers.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

As at 30 September 2013, NIE had GBP49.1m in cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed revolving credit facilities of GBP60m maturing in 2015, which are provided by ESB. This is sufficient to cover short-term funding needs.

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

Northern Ireland Electricity Limited

-Long-term IDR 'BBB+/Stable

-Senior unsecured 'A-'/RWN

NIE Finance plc

-Senior unsecured 'A-'/RWN