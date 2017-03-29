(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings maintains the Rating
Watch Evolving
(RWE) on Astoria Financial Group, Inc.'s (AF) 'BBB-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) and its principal banking subsidiary, Astoria
Bank. On March 7,
2017, AF and Sterling Bancorp (Sterling; not rated) announced
that they entered
into a definitive merger agreement in a stock-for-stock
transaction valued at
approximately $2.2 billion. A full list of rating actions
follows at the end of
this release.
The RWE reflects uncertainty as to the ultimate credit profile
of AF. During the
Rating Watch period, Fitch will evaluate Sterling Bancorp's
credit profile on a
pro forma basis with Astoria. Fitch would expect to resolve the
Rating Watch
upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur in
the fourth
quarter of 2017 (4Q17).
AF is included in Fitch's annual U.S. Niche Real Estate Bank
Peer Review, which
also includes New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and Dime
Community
Bancshares, Inc.
While the business models of the U.S. Niche Real Estate Banks
vary, these banks
are generally characterized by their limited deposit franchises
and geographic
concentrations when compared to larger U.S. banks. Fitch views
these limitations
as ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is
composed of banks
with total assets ranging from approximately $5 billion to
approximately $50
billion that lend primarily in the New York City metropolitan
residential real
estate market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
In Fitch's opinion, the planned merger would result in an
improved earnings
profile, interest rate sensitivity, and a lower loan to deposit
(LTD) ratio.
Offsetting this, the pro forma capital ratios are estimated to
be lower than
AF's reported ratios at year-end 2016. Other negative aspects to
this
transaction include possible execution risks, and an increase in
the company's
concentration in commercial real estate (CRE).
On a pro forma basis, the merger is expected to improve AF's
return on tangible
assets by about 95bp) through operating expense savings, loan
and securities
portfolio repositioning, and interest expense savings as higher
cost borrowings
are marked and refinanced. Further, the merger is expected to
result in an asset
sensitive balance sheet, which should benefit from an expected
increase in
interest rates. AF has historically been liability sensitive.
From a funding and liquidity perspective, the merger is expected
to result in a
LTD ratio of 95%, an improvement compared to AF's LTD ratio of
115% at Dec. 31,
2016. The transaction should also result in a more diversified
funding mix,
which Fitch views positively.
Although Fitch views the potential for earnings improvement
positively overall,
there are several notable aspects to the transaction that we
view negatively.
First, the pro forma tier 1 capital ratio is estimated to be
approximately
630bps lower than AF's standalone tier 1 capital ratio at
year-end 2016, while
the pro forma TCE ratio is estimated to be approximately 167bps
lower.
Fitch also believes there is execution risk, particularly in
operating expense
savings assumptions given little branch overlap. Sterling has
completed numerous
acquisitions over the past several years, and Fitch has no
visibility into the
company's integration plans at this point. Although AF's balance
sheet is
non-complex, Fitch believes execution risks are higher than
Sterling's prior
acquisitions given AF's large relative size; Sterling and
Astoria are nearly
equal in size.
Given heightened regulatory focus on CRE concentration, we view
the pro forma
increase in CRE to roughly 300% of total risk-based capital from
257%
cautiously, especially since capital ratios are expected to fall
considerably
upon transaction close.
Banks operating with high CRE concentration are subject to
increased regulatory
scrutiny of risk management practices including underwriting,
stress testing,
and oversight. Given Sterling's intention to refocus the loan
portfolio on
commercial and industrial (C&I) loans, traditional CRE, and
commercial finance,
Fitch expects asset quality to worsen over time relative to AF's
historical
performance.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF has a SR of '5' and SRFl of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, AF is not
systemically
important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
IDRs and VRs do
not currently incorporate any support.
HOLDING COMPANY
AF's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank subsidiary,
Astoria Bank,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AF's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance. Hybrid securities ratings are in accordance
with Fitch's
criteria and assessment of the instruments' non-performance and
loss severity
risk profiles.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
AF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRS,
Upon further review and evaluation of Sterling Bancorp's credit
profile
including its management and strategy as well as its financial
profile, Fitch
expects to resolve the Rating Watch Evolving. The resolution of
the Rating Watch
may take longer than six months.
At the conclusion of the review, the ratings could remain
unchanged, be upgraded
or downgraded. The ratings could also be withdrawn if Fitch is
unable to fully
evaluate Sterling Bancorp's credit profile pro forma with
Astoria.
Closing is expected in 4Q17 and subject to customary closing
conditions,
including required regulatory approvals. If the transaction were
not to occur,
Fitch would reassess AF's credit profile in light of a second
failed merger
transaction. Since late 2015, AF's management team has been
focused on preparing
for and ultimately completing a merger, first with New York
Community Bancorp
('BBB+/F2'/Outlook Stable), which was terminated in December.
Fitch believes
this has caused some distraction in running the core and ongoing
operations of
the bank and retaining personnel. As such, Fitch would likely
view such an event
negatively.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF's SR and SRF are sensitive to Fitch's assumption as to
capacity to procure
extraordinary support in case of need.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should AF begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing the
capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet
near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Astoria Bank.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by AF and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in AF's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by AF and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in AF's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch maintains the following ratings on Rating Watch Evolving:
Astoria Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F3';
--Senior Debt 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock 'B';
--Viability Rating 'bbb-'.
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Long-Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bbb-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Astoria Financial Corporation
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Moller, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4954
Committee Chairperson
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021301
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001