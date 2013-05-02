(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating
Watch Negative
for the 'BBB+' insurer financial strength (IFS) rating of Athene
Annuity & Life
Assurance Company (Athene) on.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch placed Athene on Rating Watch Negative on Dec. 21, 2012
following the
company's announcement that Athene Holding Ltd. (AHL) would be
acquiring the
U.S. annuity and life operations (Aviva USA) of Aviva PLC for
$1.55 billion.
Following close, Aviva USA's insurance operations will become
wholly owned
subsidiaries of Athene.
Since then, Fitch has had further discussions with Athene
management regarding
its integration and operational plans for Aviva USA.
Importantly, Athene
announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell, through
a reinsurance
arrangement, Aviva USA's life insurance business to Commonwealth
Annuity and
Life Insurance Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Atlantic
Financial
Group.
The acquisition of Aviva USA and simultaneous sale of the life
business is
expected to close by the end of third quarter-2013. Fitch will
continue to
review the progress of the transaction during the closing
period. Assuming no
material changes to the transaction, Fitch may not take any
additional rating
action prior to closing.
Following close, Fitch expects to complete a comprehensive
review of the Aviva
USA business. Fitch will conduct further discussions with
company actuaries.
Fitch will also conduct a review of the results of Aviva USA's
cash flow testing
and stress testing results under various scenarios, particularly
given the
interest sensitive nature of the business. Fitch is also
concerned with the
persistency and profitability of the existing block of business
AHL will
acquire, which may have been negatively impacted by the
timeframe from deal
announcement until close.
Fitch views this transaction as a transformational event for
Athene due to the
large block of the existing business and the significant new
business
infrastructure Athene will acquire. The transaction is expected
to increase
Athene's aggregate liabilities to almost $60 billion and thus
provide greater
economies of scale. The combined entities will become the second
largest issuer
of fixed indexed annuities in the U.S.
Fitch believes Athene faces execution and integration risk,
particularly since
this is the company's largest deal to date. Favorably, AHL has
established a
successful track record over the past two years with the
purchase and
integration of Athene, Investors Insurance Corporation and
Presidential Life
Corporation.
Fitch is also concerned by the significant increase in AUM
resulting from the
acquisition. To date, AHL has been able to remain nimble and
capitalize on
opportunities and dislocations in the marketplace. Fitch will
continue to
monitor the redeployment of Aviva USA's investment portfolio and
the company's
ability to continue to capture an adequate risk-adjusted spread.
Fitch views Athene's investment portfolio as somewhat aggressive
relative to
traditional life insurance companies. Athene has an
above-average exposure to
structured securities, in particular non-agency RMBS that the
company acquired
beginning in 2011 at a steep discount. In 2012 AHL also
increased its exposure
to higher-yielding mezzanine mortgage loans and limited
partnerships.
The acquisition of Aviva USA will result in an increase in
operating and asset
leverage. However, run-rate leverage metrics are expected to
remain supportive
of the current rating category. Additionally, AHL's financial
leverage remains
below that of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a Rating Watch
removal and
subsequent ratings affirmation:
--Completion of the review of the Aviva USA annuity business
with no unforeseen
issues that could lead to results significantly below Athene's
initial
expectations;
--Reasonable integration plan;
--Leverage, capitalization and financial metrics commensurate
with the current
rating level.
The key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Any unexpected issues arising from the acquisition of Aviva
USA and sale of
the life business;
--The announcement of any other acquisitions this year that
reduce management
focus on the Aviva USA integration;
--Deterioration in operating performance, resulting in Athene's
run-rate
operating losses for four consecutive quarters;
--A decline in Athene's RBC ratio below 350% or a decline in 7%
capital to
reserves at AHL;
--Significant changes in asset allocation, which may include an
increase in
limited partnership exposure to over 15% or a large increase in
BIG exposure.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings Inc., 70 W. Madison, Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.