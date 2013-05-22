(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained its Rating
Watch Negative
on the 'B' holding company Issuer Default Rating of Phoenix
Companies, Inc.'s
(PNX) and the 'BB+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
PNX's primary
insurance operating subsidiaries following the company's
announcement that it
has won approval from bondholders of a further delay of its GAAP
filings until
Dec. 31, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Today's announcement reduces the risk of imminent default on its
$253 million of
7.45% notes outstanding. This information does not, however,
provide assurances
of timely and accurate filing on an ongoing basis in the future.
As previously
announced, PNX continues to work on restating audited and
interim GAAP
statements going back to 2009, with reported material weaknesses
in several
areas anticipated. PNX expects to provide an update on the
restatement process
by June 30, 2013.
PNX continues to file financial statements based on statutory
accounting
principles for its regulated insurance subsidiaries in a timely
manner. These
filings as well as public disclosures related to holding company
cash sources
and uses provide Fitch with sufficient information to maintain
the ratings
despite the absence of GAAP financial statements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The filing delays are tied to restatements of previously filed
audited and
interim GAAP financials. Fitch anticipates that the Dec. 31,
2013 filing
deadline builds in some cushion. Fitch could downgrade PNX's
ratings if the June
30, 2013 update does not provide some clarity on the ultimate
filing date and
expected financial impact of restatements. If the final
restated numbers are
not materially worse than the previously reported numbers, Fitch
could remove
the Rating Watch and affirm the ratings. Results that are
materially worse could
trigger a downgrade.
Fitch has maintained the following ratings on Rating Watch
Negative:
Phoenix Companies, Inc
--IDR 'B'.
Phoenix Life Insurance Company
--IFS 'BB+';
--IDR 'BB';
--$126 million Surplus note 7.15% due Dec. 2034 'B+'.
PHL Variable Insurance Company
--IFS 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Cynthia J. Crosson
Director
+1-212-908-0863
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Committee Chairperson
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3148
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 11, 2013)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.