(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Russian
Agricultural Bank's (RusAg) ratings, including its 'BBB'
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs), on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this release. Fitch expects to review
the bank's
ratings by end-H113, although any downgrade of the Long-term
IDRs is likely to
be limited to one notch, to 'BBB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES
RusAg's 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs are currently aligned with the
Russian sovereign,
and reflect Fitch's view that the bank will likely be supported
by the Russian
authorities if needed. This reflects the bank's full government
ownership, its
policy role, the track record of government support to date and
the moderate
size of RusAg's balance sheet relative to the government's
available financial
resources. However, the RWN continues to reflect Fitch's
concerns about the
bank's asset quality and the sufficiency of the recent capital
support from the
Russian authorities (see "Fitch Places Russian Agricultural Bank
on Rating Watch
Negative" dated 16 November 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch expects to review the bank's ratings by end-H113. The
upcoming review will
focus primarily on the bank's current and projected asset
quality and capital
positions, as well as potential changes in the bank's status and
support
framework.
If Fitch takes the view that recent support has been clearly
insufficient
relative to the bank's capital needs, then the ratings are
likely to remain on
RWN. The Long-term IDRs would then ultimately be downgraded by
one notch, to
'BBB-', if the Russian government's current review of RusAg's
legal status does
not result in any tangible changes which in Fitch's view would
increase the
certainty of future support.
However, the ratings could stabilize at their current levels,
notwithstanding
weaknesses in the bank's solvency, if as a result of the
government review the
support framework for the bank is significantly strengthened.
The ratings could
also be affirmed at the 'BBB' level if Fitch concludes, having
reviewed the
RusAg's asset quality, that recent capital support has been
reasonable, relative
to the bank's needs.
RusAg's recently published 2012 IFRS accounts confirmed further
significant,
although not precipitous, deterioration in the bank's asset
quality. Reported
non-performing loans (NPLs; loans overdue by 90 days or more,
including those
transferred into watch list) increased to 17% of the book from
12% at end-2011,
while additional loans in the course of being restructured were
8% (end-2011:
8%). Accrued interest not received in cash comprised 12% of
interest income
(2011: 8%).
However, the absolute increase in NPLs and restructured loans
during 2012 was
equal to a significant 10% of the end-2011 portfolio.
Furthermore, these two
categories, net of impairment reserves, were almost equal to
RusAg's Tier 1
capital at end-2012 (following the equity injection). The
unaudited Basel Tier 1
and total capital ratios stood at 12.6% and 16.2%, respectively,
at end-2012,
but should be viewed in light of the large unreserved problem
loans.
In addition, there is significant uncertainty about the overall
extent of asset
quality problems at RusAg, due to:
- the unseasoned nature of the loan book, which has grown
rapidly in recent
years and still contains a large proportion of long-term
exposures (55% of gross
loans had remaining maturities of over three years at end-2012)
- interest rate subsidies enjoyed by a majority of the bank's
agriculture sector
borrowers, and frequent non-amortisation of loan principal,
which make it
difficult to draw conclusions about ultimate loan repayment
prospects in the
currently non-overdue part of the book
- rapid retail lending growth from 2010, with these exposures
often having
significant grace periods on principal payments (one-two years)
- a lack of clarity on the total volume of restructured loans,
including among
loans which are not currently classified in the watch category
- information which was disclosed to Fitch in Q412, which
suggested that the
bank's 15 largest NPLs were all sufficiently large to have been
among the 20
largest overall exposures
According to media reports, in April 2013, RusAg's CEO, Dmitry
Patrushev, wrote
to President Putin, proposing that RusAg's status be changed
from a commercial
bank, regulated by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), to a state
corporation,
potentially similar to Vnesheconombank ('BBB'/Stable). President
Putin has
reportedly asked the government to review this proposal. If any
change in
RusAg's status is accompanied by a material strengthening of the
support
framework for the bank, this could help to stabilize the bank's
ratings at their
current levels. However, if the bank's status changes without
any additional
support commitment, then Fitch would regard this as at best
neutral, and
potentially negative, given that RusAg would no longer be
subject to CBR
regulation.
RusAg's internal capital generation remained weak in 2012
(comprehensive
income/equity was 0.6%), as it continued to direct virtually all
of its
pre-impairment profit to loan reserves. The loans/deposits ratio
was a high
192%, indicating considerable dependence on wholesale funding.
Liquid assets
comprised 16% of the balance sheet at end-2012, but these were
equal to only 65%
of debt and bank loans maturing in 2013, indicating significant
reliance on
refinancing these facilities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB', RWN maintained
Short-term IDR: 'F3', RWN maintained
National Long Term Rating: 'AAA(rus)', RWN maintained
Viability Rating: 'b', RWN maintained
Support Rating: '2', RWN maintained
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB', RWN maintained
Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB', RWN maintained
Senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(rus)', RWN maintained
Subordinated debt: 'BBB-', RWN maintained
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Abramov
Director
+7 495 956 2409
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7065
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Anna Bykova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9901,
Email:
anna.bykova@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 05 December 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria ', dated
19 January 2011,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
