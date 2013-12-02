(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Dec 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings is maintaining Slovensky Plynarensky Priemysel a.s.'s (SPP) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings were initially placed on RWN on 20 December 2012.

In September 2013 the government of Slovakia declared its intention to become the sole shareholder of SPP a.s. and therefore of the trading and supply business. SPP's subsidiaries operating in the gas transmission and distribution businesses would be contributed to a new legal entity, SPP Infrastructure a.s. The government of Slovakia and Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding a.s. (EPH), the current owners of SPP, are negotiating the final reorganisation plan and details of its implementation.

The group reorganisation may affect SPP's cash flows and credit metrics because our analysis would likely focus on received dividends rather than the consolidated profile. This, together with the business risk change, could lead to a multi-notch downgrade depending on the resulting capital structure, dividend commitments and government's support of SPP, including for its supply business. Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once the final group structure and reorganisation implementation plan are determined. The final decision of the shareholders is expected before end-2013.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

- Higher Dividends May Be Rating-Negative: Until the ownership change in 2012, Fitch had assumed dividends would be capped at consolidated net profit. SPP currently plans to distribute dividends of EUR784m annually from 2013 to 2015 and then EUR600m in 2016 and 2017. The dividend payments will initially be largely financed with debt raised at SPP's cash- generating subsidiaries. We expect that the consolidated funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage ratio (which was 0.6x at FYE12) may exceed our 2.5x negative rating trigger towards the end of the rating horizon under Fitch's assumptions (e.g., decline in contracted transmission capacity at eustream a.s. and planned dividends). We, however, expect that such leverage - in the absence of the group restructuring uncertainty - would result in a Negative Outlook for SPP's ratings rather than a downgrade.

- Internal Leverage Limit: Shareholder's agreement entered into in December 2012 between entities representing the Slovak government and EPH sets a maximum leverage for SPP of 2.5x net debt to EBITDA. We assume the limit will be in place after the reorganisation of SPP Group is implemented. SPP's currently projected consolidated cash flows support the fixed dividend payout described above while keeping net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x. However, a net debt to EBITDA of 2.5x on a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade because it implies exceeding our FFO-based guidance for the current rating.

- Structural Subordination a Risk: We assume SPP will repay debt at the holding company level in 2013 (EUR222m at end-October 2013) and new financing will be raised by the company's operating subsidiaries. Should SPP remain directly indebted, we would likely view its creditors as structurally subordinated to those of SPP's subsidiaries which could result in a one-notch rating downgrade for SPP, if the internal group structure remains unchanged.

- Strong Networks, Weak Supply: SPP's ratings continue to be supported by regulated and cash-generative distribution and transmission income as well as by low capex needs. Rating constraints primarily relate to the weak financial results of the gas supply segment. In Fitch's view improvements to the gas supply business's financial performance may result from a renegotiation of contract with OAO Gazprom (BBB/Stable) to minimise both the spread between long-term contract and spot gas prices and the negative margin on regulated household tariffs in Slovakia.

- Internal Restructuring Rating-Negative: If SPP's stake in its infrastructure subsidiaries (eustream (A-/Rating Watch Evolving) and SPP - distribucia (A-/Rating Watch Evolving)), declines to 51% from 100% now, we may revise our view of SPP's business and financial profile. We would focus on its trading and supply business and dividend income from the infrastructure subsidiaries. Business risk would therefore increase, with the overall rating impact also reflecting the new capital structure, own dividend commitments, and strength of its links with the government who would become the new 100% parent.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action (affirmation and removal from RWN) include:

- A current group structure that is supportive of consolidated FFO net adjusted leverage below 2.5x without new debt raised directly by SPP

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Changes in ownership of key subsidiaries leading to deconsolidation of subsidiaries' earnings and/or structural subordination of SPP's creditors

- FFO net adjusted leverage above 2.5x on a sustained basis (assuming current group structure)

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

At end-October 2013 SPP had available credit lines of EUR545m, out of which EUR222m were used. Consolidated cash balance was EUR498m.