Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its rating outlook for the UK life insurance sector remains stable, indicating that the vast majority of ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next one to two years. Fitch expects profitability to be constrained by low investment yields and pricing competition, and sales to remain subdued as low wage growth squeezes disposable incomes. However, negative economic factors are balanced by insurers' more disciplined management of costs, product mix and pricing.

UK life business does not generate significant interest-rate risk for insurers. This is in contrast to some European markets, notably Germany. Annuities are the only major UK life product with onerous long-term investment guarantees. However, these are typically single-premium contracts backed by duration-matched assets, so there is minimal interest-rate risk related to the investment of future premiums or reinvestment of maturing assets.

Solvency II, now postponed until 2016, is unlikely to have a major impact on insurers' balance sheets or credit ratings in the next few years, given the timescale involved in finalising and phasing in the new rules.

