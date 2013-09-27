(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, September 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained
Tele2 Russia
Holdings AB's (Tele2 Russia), Long-Term IDR of 'BB+' on Rating
Watch Evolving
(RWE) due to the uncertainty over its longer-term capital
structure and
strategic shareholding situation. The RWE is likely to be
resolved once there is
more clarity on these issues. Fitch understands that company and
its shareholder
are likely to address their strategic options before the year
end. A full list
of rating actions is below.
Tele2 Russia is a successful regional mobile-only operator in
Russia with a lean
and efficient business model. It is uniquely positioned as a
mild price
discounter.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
RWE
Tele2 Russia's new 100% shareholder, Bank VTB (JSC)
(BBB/Negative) announced
that it is a financial investor. As such, it is likely to divest
or at least
significantly reduce its exposure to this asset at some point.
If VTB commits
itself to this investment as a controlling shareholder for a few
years and puts
in place a sustainable capital structure for Tele2 Russia, the
ratings are
likely to be stabilised with a subsequent sale viewed as an
event risk.
Fitch notes that Tele2 Russia may be of strategic interest to
key Russian
telecom players rated 'BB+' and above. If any of these groups
become controlling
shareholders in Tele2 Russia or strategic shareholders in
partnership with VTB,
Tele2 Russia's ratings are unlikely to come under downward
pressure. Fitch will
analyse the linkage between Tele2 Russia and its shareholders
under the agency's
parent-subsidiary methodology and may equalise the ratings if
parent-subsidiary
ties are viewed as strong.
A weaker shareholder without a ring-fence around Tele2 Russia
would likely lead
to a negative rating action. A more complicated shareholder
structure without a
ring-fence around Tele2 Russia and/or a more aggressive capital
structure could
be concerns, as would material asset divestments by Tele2
Russia.
Successful 2G Operator
Tele2 Russia's ratings reflect the company's successful position
of a
value-for-money operator. It is the fourth-largest Russian
mobile operator with
around a 10% market share and 23.2 million subscribers at
end-Q213. The company
has been able to grow its subscriber base slightly ahead of the
market
maintaining strong customer perception of price leadership
coupled with
acceptable service quality.
Limited Geographic Franchise
Tele2 Russia's 2G licenses only cover less than half of the
country's 143
million population. It is unlikely that the company can
organically acquire
mobile licenses to operate in new regions, including in Moscow.
The company will
be challenged to increase its low market share of corporate
customers unless it
becomes a truly nationwide operator.
New Regulation is Positive
The introduction of mobile number portability likely in 2014
should benefit the
company and help it to eat into the market share of its larger
peers. This new
piece of regulation would allow Tele2 Russia to more fully
exploit the benefits
of its market positioning as a mild price discounter.
Limited Data Opportunities
Tele2 Russia does not have 3G or 4G licences. The company's data
future hinges
on the introduction of technological neutrality, which would
allow spectrum
re-farming. Under the new shareholding, the prospects of this
key piece of
regulation to be ultimately introduced look brighter than ever
before.
Revenue Growth to Slow
Fitch expects that due to stagnating voice revenue and an
already high mobile
penetration of above 160% at end-Q213, Tele2 Russia's revenue
growth will
decelerate in 2013-15.
Strong Cash Generation
Tele2R's business model has been efficient with a good control
over operating
costs and capex leading to strong free cash flow generation.
Fitch believes it
would be a challenge to preserve the company's lean business
model after the
company has been detached from the business processes of its
former shareholder,
Tele2 AB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
More clarity on Tele2 Russia's long-term shareholding and
capital structure
would lead to resolution of the RWE.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: 'BB+' maintained on RWE
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE
Senior unsecured debt: 'BB+'/'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE
