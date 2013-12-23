(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has maintained Tele2 Russia Holdings AB's (Tele2 Russia) ratings, including
its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+', on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on
uncertainty over its longer-term capital structure and strategic shareholding situation. The
proposed terms of cooperation with Rostelecom suggest that this company will only acquire a
minority 45% stake in a joint business with Tele2 Russia which will likely lead
to a downgrade, however, other options remain available. The RWE is likely to be
resolved once there is more clarity on these issues.
Tele2 Russia is a successful regional mobile-only operator in Russia with a lean
and efficient business model. It is uniquely positioned as a mild price
discounter. Tele2 Russia's ratings were placed on RWE following its acquisition
by Russian Bank VTB (JSC) (VTB) (BBB, Negative) from Tele2.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Watch Evolving
Fitch understands that the company and its shareholders are likely to address
their strategic options in the near future. Rostelecom's (BBB-/Stable) board
approved the terms of its potential cooperation with Tele2 Russia and the
announced intention is to create a joint venture between Rostelecom and Tele2
Russia. The two companies are expected to contribute their mobile assets to a
joint business with Rostelecom intending to ultimately control a 45% stake in
the joint venture.
Although the terms of the deal are not yet final, Fitch understands that
Rostelecom has not made a commitment to become a majority shareholder in the new
joint venture. In the event of a lack of a strong parent-subsidiary linkage
between Rostelecom and the new company, Tele2 Russia is likely to be downgraded
by at least one notch reflecting corporate governance concerns that private
investors with a relatively weak credit profile may end up as effective
controlling shareholders in the company. An aggressive capital structure and
material asset divestments by Tele2 Russia may be credit concerns.
However, the deal has not been officially signed and negotiations continue.
Tele2 Russia's ratings may be upgraded if linkage with Rostelecom is viewed as
strong which will likely require shareholding of above 50% and an evidence of
legal, operating and strategic ties.
VTB announced that it was a financial investor and already divested of a 50%
stake to a consortium of private investors. Fitch believes that it is likely to
divest or at least significantly further reduce its exposure to this asset in
future as it would be unusual for a bank to hold on to an equity investment in a
non-financial corporate.
Fitch understands that the plan is to make sure that public debt currently
recourse to Tele2 Russia will become recourse to the new joint venture. A
failure to do so would be viewed as a rating concern.
Successful 2G Operator
Tele2 Russia's ratings reflect the company's successful position of a
value-for-money operator. It is the fourth-largest Russian mobile operator with
around a 10% market share and 23.7 million subscribers at end-3Q13. The company
has been able to grow its subscriber base slightly ahead of the market
maintaining a strong customer perception of price leadership coupled with
acceptable service quality.
Limited Geographic Franchise
Tele2 Russia's 2G licenses only cover less than half of the country's 143m
population. It is unlikely that the company can organically acquire mobile
licenses to operate in new regions, including in Moscow. The company will be
challenged to increase its low market share of corporate customers unless it
becomes a truly nationwide operator.
New Regulation is Positive
The introduction of mobile number portability in Dec 2013 should benefit the
company and help it to eat into the market share of its larger peers. This new
piece of regulation allows Tele2 Russia to more fully exploit the benefits of
its market positioning as a mild price discounter.
Strong Cash Generation
Tele2R's business model has been efficient with a tight control over operating
costs and capex leading to strong free cash flow generation. Fitch believes it
would be a challenge to preserve the company's lean business model after the
company has been severed from business processes of its former shareholder Tele2
AB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
More clarity on Tele2 Russia's long-term shareholding and capital structure
would likely lead to a rating watch resolution.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: 'BB+' maintained on RWE
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE
Senior Unsecured Debt: 'BB+'/'AA(rus)' maintained on RWE