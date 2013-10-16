(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Spain-based Unicaja Banco, S.A.U.'s (Unicaja) 'BBB-' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'F3' Short-term IDR and 'bbb-' Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has affirmed Unicaja's Support Rating at '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'BB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR AND VR The RWNs reflect Unicaja's potential acquisition of Banco Caja de Espana de Inversiones de Salamanca y Soria (Banco CEISS), with a bid expected to be launched this month and the transaction to be concluded in November 2013. If this bid is successful, Unicaja will face the challenge of integrating a relatively large bank with weaker profitability, potentially resulting in a rating downgrade. Fitch will re-assess the risk profile of the group once the acquisition is completed and information made available. Unicaja's Long-term IDR is based on its intrinsic financial strength as reflected by its VR. The latter reflects Unicaja's strong regional franchise, sound capital base, firm underlying profitability, ample loan impairment coverage and sound liquidity. The rating also considers a tough economic environment, deteriorated asset quality indicators, high risk concentration and exposure to capital markets for funding purposes. Despite being located in Andalusia, where the economic environment is worse than in most other regions in Spain (GDP decline of 1.8% in 2012 and unemployment rate of 35% at end-2012 compared with 1.1% and 25% for Spain), Unicaja's impaired loans (NPL) ratio stood at 8.8% at end-H113, better than sector average, and Fitch considers coverage adequate at 64%. In Fitch's view, this reflects Unicaja's consistent good underwriting standards, in-depth knowledge of its home territory and its mortgage-oriented loan portfolio. Loans to individuals represented 60% of the total at end-H113, largely consisting of mortgages, while real estate development totalled a moderate 11%. Fitch expects further asset quality deterioration across asset classes, although net NPLs should level off in 2014. After reporting losses in 2012, mainly due to regulatory requirements linked to real estate exposures, net income turned positive again in H113, although loan impairments were still high. Unicaja's underlying profitability recovered to 1.17% of average assets in H113, supported by a stable net interest margin (including carry trades), higher income from financial market operations and cost control. These factors also improved its cost/income ratio to 51%, from 57% in 2012, providing it with financial flexibility to continue absorbing impairments. The bank's loan/deposit ratio was 120% at end-H113 and reflects some wholesale funding reliance, in the form of covered bonds. Liquid assets represented a good 15% of H113 assets. At end-H113, its Fitch core capital ratio stood at a sound 8.8% and the agency expects this to improve further as profitability recovers. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR AND VR Unicaja's VR would be downgraded if asset quality continues to deteriorate beyond expectations due to a more prolonged-than-expected recession in Spain, which would lead to higher impairment or if profitability weakens, for example, due to renewed competition for deposits. These factors could ultimately affect Unicaja's capacity to maintain or further enhance its capital ratios. Upward rating potential would arise from a stabilisation of impaired loans and declining unreserved impaired loans to equity as well as from a sustained improvement in underlying profitability and in its retail funding base. In addition, should the integration with Banco CEISS go ahead, Fitch will need to re-asses the risk profile of the combined entity. Post acquisition, Banco CEISS would represent almost half of the new group and it has a weaker asset quality and lower profitability than Unicaja. Nevertheless, Banco CEISS's funding and liquidity should have benefited from the transfer of real estate assets to the bad bank and post-burden sharing Fitch expects Banco CEISS to be similarly capitalised as Unicaja. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Unicaja's Support Rating and SRF reflect a moderate probability of support given its small domestic market share of about 2%, but also its relatively high importance in its home region. 