LONDON/PARIS, April 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the current deterioration in the residential and commercial real estate (CRE) loan books of Dutch banks are manageable for Rabobank Group (Rabobank, 'AA'/Negative/'aa'), ING Bank NV (ING Bank, 'A+'/Negative/'a') and ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABN AMRO, 'A+'/Negative/'bbb+') in the agency's base case. Cyclical issues have combined with structural factors to create an adverse environment in the Netherlands for both the housing and CRE markets, with asset prices falling since 2008. Housing prices have dropped by 17% since 2008, and the value of CRE has fallen by around 15% overall and up to 25% for offices. Fitch has recently increased its projected peak-to-trough decline for the housing market to 25% from 18%. It should start to bottom-out from 2014, notably helped by the adoption of the long-discussed changes to the tax regime for Dutch mortgages. The performance of Dutch residential mortgages has deteriorated gradually, but to a limited extent since 2011, mainly due to slightly rising unemployment. This has caused loan impairment charges (LICs) for mortgage books to rise at the three banks, albeit remaining at low levels. In Fitch's base case, LICs on mortgages will remain higher than their historical average in 2013 (and likely 2014) but will stay manageable, given the still solid overall credit quality of Dutch borrowers and their strong incentive not to default on their mortgages. The ratio of 90-day past due mortgages to total mortgages is still below 1% for the three major Dutch banks and should not rise materially. The situation is significantly worse in the CRE loan books (ratios of impaired loans in the 6%-9% range). Although much smaller in size than the mortgage books, CRE exposure will continue generating high LICs. Fitch considers that SNS Bank ('BBB+'/RWE/'f)' was a unique case. It ran a particularly large and weak CRE loan book, which ultimately led to the bank's nationalisation in February 2013. LICs for CRE are set to remain high at the three large banks, unless the economy improves. The sensitivities of the three banks to Fitch's stress tests is a function of the proportion of their large, but low risk, mortgage book and relatively moderate, but high risk, CRE exposure to total assets and equity. The stress tests indicate that the three banks' solid capitalisation should not be materially affected by any further deterioration in CRE and mortgage quality, even if LICs largely exceed those reported in 2012.